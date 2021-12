MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — “I took my dog in for a routine appointment at Banfield, and about 50 minutes later they notified me they lost my dog.” A local family is left reeling. The veterinary clinic they trusted with their beloved dog lost her. The intensive search to find the pup now includes a reward for her safe return. Nicholas Chontas is scouring Monroeville where his beloved pup was last seen Friday when she was lost by staff at Banfield Veterinary Hospital. “This is little Coco bean. She’s been out with us all day. Hunting the trails and hoping we can find her sister in...

MONROEVILLE, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO