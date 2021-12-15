ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Humane Society of Lake County

midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

Petunia is a sweet 2 year old female Hound mix. She is a social girl who likes being with other dogs and people. Petunia also didn't seem to mind meeting cats. She is treat motivated and enjoys...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay News Wire

The Anna maria Island Privateers are teaming up with the Humane Society of Manatee County for a “Stuff the Ship” Fundraiser

The Anna maria Island Privateers are teaming up with the Humane Society of Manatee County for a “Stuff the Ship” Fundraiser to help fill the growing needs of our local pet shelter. Please come out and help support a great cause and celebrate their 50th Anniversary with bringing an item on the list. If you cannot make it, we will gladly come pick up your donation. Please contact Maz @ 941-650-8673 with any questions and for pick up.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
News-Herald.com

Lake Humane Society seeking donations to help cover dog’s medical treatment

Lake Humane Society is seeking donations to help with urgent medical treatment of a young dog brought to them. The dog, now named Sparky, was severely emaciated and dehydrated upon being brought in by a citizen who found him. His condition was rated close to the worst medical condition an animal can receive, a 2 out of 9. It was uncertain how long he was without food or water.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
bostonnews.net

Andrew Bronson Barna Discusses the Importance of Volunteering for the Broward County Humane Society

Andrew Bronson Barna recently discussed the importance of the Broward County Humane Society and volunteering there. Human Society organizations around the country unite animals in need with their forever homes. Andrew Bronson Barna is a donor to the Broward County Humane Society in Florida, and he recently discussed the importance of donating time or money to this organization.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys
news9.com

9 Days Of Christmas: Oklahoma Humane Society

They’re a part of our family, our furry friends, and it turns out there are a lot of them who need homes this year. News 9's Cassie Heiter visited the Oklahoma Humane Society for the second day of 2021's 9 Days of Christmas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
racinecountyeye.com

Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet: Pez

Pez is this week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society. This 3-year-old sweetie – complete with beautiful sage green eyes and a perfectly pink nose – can’t wait to snuggle up with you on those cold winter nights. If you’ve been searching for a companion, make an appointment to meet Pez!
PETS
MyWabashValley.com

Local humane societies deal with capacity problems

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Many humane societies across the Wabash Valley are experiencing capacity issues as colder days approach. Terre Haute resident Taylor Switzer and her neighbor found a few small kittens abandoned outside her home in Terre Haute. “It was three little kittens and you know it...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
wnky.com

Empty the Shelter is underway at the humane society

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society is participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Clear the Shelters event and adoption fees are reduced. If you are looking for a furry friend for the holidays, you have a few weeks to help empty the shelters.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WATE

Humane Society has pet safety tips for the holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Our friends from the Tennessee Valley Humane Society stopped by to feature the pet of the week, and give some tips and tricks to keep our furry friends safe this Holiday season. The holidays are great, however, our pets now have more things they can...
PETS
KAKE TV

Humane society: 42 dogs rescued from puppy mill in Missouri

AVA, Mo. (KAKE) - The Humane Society of Missouri says 42 dogs have been rescued from a puppy mill in the southern part of the state. KTVI reports that authorities helped the humane society’s Animal Cruelty Task Force seize the animals from Cedarcrest Kennel in Douglas County. The rescued dogs include Irish Terriers, Schnauzers, Cairn Terriers and Yorkies. Some included puppies that were just a few days old.
MISSOURI STATE
penbaypilot.com

Pope Memorial Humane Society hosts 4th Annual Pet Angel Tree

THOMASTON — Pope Memorial Humane Society hosts the 4th annual Pet Angel Tree to bring Christmas to homeless pets this holiday season. The Pope Memorial Humane Society Pet Angel Tree is back for the fourth year in a row. Sponsored by First National Bank, you can be an angel to a homeless pet this holiday season. Dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, and more, have tags on the tree. Each tag has a few items that will make each pet's stay at Pope Memorial Humane Society that much more special. Everyone is welcome to stop by the shelter and pick a tag off the tree.
THOMASTON, ME
hiawathaworldonline.com

Robinson Lions gives to Humane Society for Christmas project

To show appreciation for all the good things the staff at the Brown County Humane Society does, the Robinson Lions Club decided to pick them for its annual Christmas service project. Each year the Club picks either a deserving family, an organization, or some type of fundraiser to remember with...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
FOX Carolina

Upstate humane society in need of dog food donations

GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Humane Society is asking for food donations due to their supply of dry adult dog food running low. The organization made the plea in a Facebook post asking dry dog food, as well as extra cans of wet dog food. Food can be...
GREENWOOD, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy