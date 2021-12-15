Humane Society of Lake County

THOMASTON — Pope Memorial Humane Society hosts the 4th annual Pet Angel Tree to bring Christmas to homeless pets this holiday season. The Pope Memorial Humane Society Pet Angel Tree is back for the fourth year in a row. Sponsored by First National Bank, you can be an angel to a homeless pet this holiday season. Dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, and more, have tags on the tree. Each tag has a few items that will make each pet's stay at Pope Memorial Humane Society that much more special. Everyone is welcome to stop by the shelter and pick a tag off the tree.
