Humane Society of Lake County

The Anna maria Island Privateers are teaming up with the Humane Society of Manatee County for a “Stuff the Ship” Fundraiser to help fill the growing needs of our local pet shelter. Please come out and help support a great cause and celebrate their 50th Anniversary with bringing an item on the list. If you cannot make it, we will gladly come pick up your donation. Please contact Maz @ 941-650-8673 with any questions and for pick up.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO