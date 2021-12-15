Christmas Naturally

Warren County Conservation will be hosting a nature & forest therapy guided walk. We invite you to unplug, slow down, and experience mindfulness in nature. This gentle three-hour walk will focus on using all your senses to explore the Annett Nature Center Trails. A certified guide with the Association of Nature And Forest Therapy Association will lead you through nature explorations. This walk is based on Shinrin-yoku or forest therapy that can provide many positive health benefits such as lowered blood pressure, decreased anxiety, increased focus, relaxation and a connection with nature. Please come prepared by wearing comfortable walking shoes and dress in layers for the weather. You might want to bring a light snack and drinking water. A small backpack and blanket may be useful. You are welcome to bring a mat to sit on or a small camping chair. There will be small sit mats available for use. We will hike if there is light rain, so bring rain gear. Please meet in the butterfly garden. This program is geared towards those 16 and up. No pets. The charge for this event is $20 per person, please bring exact change or a check the day of the event. Please arrive 10 minutes early so you don't get left behind. Registration is required at warrenccb.org. Please register by December 9, 2021. There is limited space and a minimum of 4 participants is required to host this walk.

