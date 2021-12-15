ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas Naturally

Cover picture for the articleFriday, Dec. 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Trout Lake Nature Center will host a lighthearted look at...

Popculture

Multiple Bread Recalls Issued Just Ahead of Christmas

Recalls were issued last week, just before many Americans celebrate Christmas this weekend. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, the day before Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens.
rvahub.com

Spend Lunchtime in Nature with a Nature Walk

Register Here for Updates: https://www.mobilize.us/lcvva/event/429604/. Join the Climate Action Team for a lunch hour nature walk in one of Richmond’s parks with some fellow lovers of the outdoors. We will end with a brief discussion about what we can do to protect and expand green spaces in Richmond and beyond, and guided meditation to reflect on and appreciate the beauty of our natural surroundings.
APG of Wisconsin

Natural Connections

On dark winter mornings my dad gets up early and starts a fire to make sure the chill is gone by the time my mom joins him for breakfast. By mid-afternoon, sunshine beams in through their south-facing windows and the indoor temperature can easily reach 75 degrees without much help from the in-floor heat. Dad stokes the fire longer on cloudy days, sometimes with help from eager grandkids.
365thingsinhouston.com

Christmas Bird Count at Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center hosts the 122nd annual Christmas Bird Count community project. Split into teams to find, identify, and count as many birds as you can find along the five miles of trails. There will be two shifts, an early one at 6am to look for American Woodcock in the Meadow, and a later shift at 9am.
nwestiowa.com

Family Nature Night

Usually creepy crawlies are associated with a certain holiday in October. But, as it turns out, spiders have a role in Christmas as well, and visitors for the next Family Nature Night at the Dickinson County Nature Center will learn all about it. “We are going to be learning about...
traveliowa.com

Forest & Nature Therapy Walk

Warren County Conservation will be hosting a nature & forest therapy guided walk. We invite you to unplug, slow down, and experience mindfulness in nature. This gentle three-hour walk will focus on using all your senses to explore the Annett Nature Center Trails. A certified guide with the Association of Nature And Forest Therapy Association will lead you through nature explorations. This walk is based on Shinrin-yoku or forest therapy that can provide many positive health benefits such as lowered blood pressure, decreased anxiety, increased focus, relaxation and a connection with nature. Please come prepared by wearing comfortable walking shoes and dress in layers for the weather. You might want to bring a light snack and drinking water. A small backpack and blanket may be useful. You are welcome to bring a mat to sit on or a small camping chair. There will be small sit mats available for use. We will hike if there is light rain, so bring rain gear. Please meet in the butterfly garden. This program is geared towards those 16 and up. No pets. The charge for this event is $20 per person, please bring exact change or a check the day of the event. Please arrive 10 minutes early so you don't get left behind. Registration is required at warrenccb.org. Please register by December 9, 2021. There is limited space and a minimum of 4 participants is required to host this walk.
Tulsa World

Nature Note: Chrysalis and Cocoon

Do you know the difference between a chrysalis and a cocoon? The short answer is that a chrysalis is made by a butterfly, a cocoon by a moth. Both contain a pupa, the stage between a caterpillar and a butterfly or moth. Insects like moths and butterflies undergo complete metamorphosis and have four life stages – egg, larva, pupa, adult. The pupa is a transforming stage in which the caterpillar (larva) develops into the winged adult.
hometownfocus.us

The Nature Nerd

Plants play a big role as Christmas decorations. Christmas trees come first to mind. Other green plants are associated with Christmas, too, especially when combined with red. The poinsettia is a spectacular example with vibrant red and green. Holly is another with its attractive glossy leaves and red berries. Neither of these decorative plants grow naturally here because of our climate. We have a form of holly, winterberry holly, in our Northwoods, but it is not common and mostly grows in swampy areas. It does not retain its leaves during the winter and has less usefulness as decoration.
elmoreautauganews.com

Christmas was Welcomed at Alabama Nature Center of Millbrook Saturday

TOP PHOTO: Matt Vines assured Santa and Mrs. Claus he has been a very good boy and working hard for the Alabama Nature Center all year. The annual Christmas at Lanark at the Alabama Nature Center in Millbrook, Alabama was held on Saturday, December 4th. Over 150 families with their children came out to enjoy this fun event put on by the staff.
northwestgeorgianews.com

Our window into nature

I was stunned last weekend when, while scrolling through my Facebook feed, I discovered that the Berry College eagles had their first egg of the year Sunday. This is a whole month ahead of the typical timeline over the past decade. Nature is generally pretty consistent, but I will be...
Henrico Citizen

An illuminating view of nature

(Sponsored content) – Holiday traditions can come in any number of forms, from personal, family-centered customs to large celebrations that include entire communities. In Richmond, one of the most popular and most engaging holiday traditions is Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, open to the public now at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden and running through January 9, 2022.
WSAV News 3

Holiday season lights a bright spot amid pandemic resurgence

CUMBERLAND, Maine (AP) — The holiday season is shining brightly during the pandemic as businesses pour money into extravagant light shows to spread cheer. From Maine to California, more lights shows have launched during the pandemic, and they’re more elaborate than ever, with sparkly spectacles that the comedic character Clark Griswold from “National Lampoon’s Christmas […]
Sioux City Journal

Christmas trees drop-off at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center begins Dec. 26

SIOUX CITY -- The Woodbury County Conservation Board and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will collect undecorated Christmas trees to be chipped for the nature center’s trails. Interested persons, businesses and organizations can drop off their used trees at the nature center Dec. 26 through Jan. 17. Trees should be...
CBS Pittsburgh

Newborn Babies At AHN Celebrate Holiday Season In Rudolph Hats

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Newborn babies at AHN are ready to celebrate their very first holiday season. The tiny patients were dressed up in Rudolph hats, complete with red noses. “We are making it ‘rein’ with holiday cheer this year! Merry Christmas from our tiniest patients!” AHN said on Facebook. You can see all the cuteness here. Are your #AHNbabies ready for the holiday? Our littlest patients sure are! pic.twitter.com/5wcn6kRPHv — AHN (@AHNtoday) December 20, 2021
