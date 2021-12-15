Legacy Launch Pad Publishing Releases Memoir About Finding Life-Changing Physical and Mental Relief from Somatic Work

I’ve never really believed in the whole “New Year, New Me” proclamation. It’s a pretty thought, but honestly nothing changed between December 31 and January 1. However, there is something to be said about turning the page in these books about change and getting a new rush of motivation. The real change in the new year for me has always been the new goals that I believe will change my life for the better. But there’s work to be done to make that change a reality.

