Alabama News Network’s 8th annual Magical Christmas Toy Drive has wrapped up. Thanks to you, we have a record year for donations. While the toys are still being counted, it was easy to see that the toy vault at Eastdale Mall had many more toys than last year. Those toys have now been picked up to be organized. Then they will be given to families who have registered with the Salvation Army of Montgomery for a special distribution day event just in time for Christmas.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO