Depth dependence of climatic controls on soil microbial community activity and composition

Composting is a promising source of mesophilic and thermophilic microorganisms directly involved in the decay of organic matter. However, there is a paucity of information related to bacterial and fungal diversity in compost and their enzymatic activities during the composting process. In this work, bacterial and fungal diversity during the mesophilic and thermophilic phases of textile waste composting was investigated as a way to explain the physical"“chemical results obtained during the composting process. This was accomplished using a next-generation sequencing approach that targets either the 16S rRNA or ITS genomic regions of bacteria and fungi, respectively. It was observed that Proteobacteria, Bacteroidetes, and Actinobacteria were the dominant bacterial phyla present at the mesophilic phase but not at the thermophilic one. Composting textile waste exhibits a sustained thermophilic profile (above 55Â Â°C) that usually precludes fungal activity. Nonetheless, the presence of fungi at the thermophilic phase was observed. Rozellomycota, Basidiomycota, and Ascomycota were the most dominant phyla during both composting phases. Such thermophilic fungi with great ability to decay organic matter could be isolated as pure cultures and used for the bioaugmentation of textile waste composting to achieve an advanced maturity level of textile waste compost.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO