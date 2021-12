The ND Paper mill in Old Town is turning to area residents to secure more cardboard that it can turn into the pulp that it sells to customers around the world. The pulp mill is inviting residents of Old Town, Bradley, Milford and Orono to drop off corrugated cardboard, cereal and pizza boxes at the mill property. It’s part of an effort to sustainably source the raw material the mill uses for pulp. But it’s also a response to heightened competition for the raw materials the company normally uses to make recycled pulp, said Brennan Burks, an ND Paper spokesperson.

OLD TOWN, ME ・ 11 DAYS AGO