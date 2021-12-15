ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Toyota Just Revealed What Looks Like A Sweet Electric Tacoma

By Mercedes Streeter - Jalopnik
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota had a substantial press briefing today where president Akio...

MotorAuthority

Toyota reveals a dozen EVs, including sports car, pickup and FJ Cruiser-like model

Toyota on Tuesday presented plans to launch 30 electric vehicles across its Toyota and Lexus brands by 2030. It's part of the automaker's overarching plan to reduce fleet-wide carbon emissions by as much as 90% from 2010 levels by the year 2050—a plan that will also see Toyota launch fuel cell vehicles and hybrids.
CARS
Fox News

Toyota reveals electric pickup and off-road SUV during huge EV blast

Toyota put the automotive world on notice Tuesday announcing a $70 billion plan to electrify its lineup, which includes the launch of more than dozen all-electric models by 2025 that it previewed with fleet of concept vehicles. Among the crossover-style SUVs, like the bZ4X that will be first to market...
CARS
GTNationEd

Did Toyota Just Reveal The New MR2 Sports Car?

Only moments ago, Toyota revealed 15 new EV concept cars that will soon be looking to go into production to fulfil the company’s all-electric future. Not only has the Japanese manufacturer shown us a potential replacement to the coveted FJ Cruiser and even the next generation of LFA, but looking closely at the press photos, we’ve noticed something even more special: a possible new MR2.
CARS
Person
Akio Toyoda
GTNationEd

Toyota And Lexus Reveal 15 New All-Electric Concepts For Future Production

Toyota’s conference on its future EV strategy was a surprising gold mine of new concept cars that illustrate Toyota’s future in the all-electric market. CEO Akio Toyoda was there to reveal not one, not even three, but fifteen new EVs of all different sizes and styles wielding both Toyota and Lexus badges. There was a large mix of vehicles that we’ll talk through in this article, including sports cars, SUVs, trucks, and more value-orientated hatchbacks. It’s safe to say, Toyota’s future is looking bright.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Toyota Shows What Its New EV Pickup Truck Could Look Like

Toyota revealed a concept for an electric pickup truck with a four-door crew cab setup and a what appears to be a fairly short bed. Toyota didn't provide many details on the truck, but it appears to be in between the mid-size Tacoma and full-size Tundra in terms of dimensions.
CARS
#Electric Truck
FOXBusiness

Toyota 'Rickrolled' everyone during its massive electric vehicle reveal

Toyota knows the game, and it's gonna play it. The automaker's reveal of 15 upcoming electric vehicles last week was no joke, but it hid one. Among the concepts was a tiny city car called the Micro Box that was shaped like the name suggests and had a QR Code embedded in its front.
CARS
World Economic Forum

Hybrid work? An expert reveals what a hybrid office looks like

Pre-pandemic, most people were dissatisfied with their office space. Post-pandemic, offices may not be as essential as we once thought. Hybrid working is increasingly the norm. For it to be successful, the office needs to change and continually evolve. The hybrid office requires a balance of spaces, calibrated to each...
TECHNOLOGY
Derrick

Edmunds: Nissan Frontier vs. Toyota Tacoma in 2022

The Toyota Tacoma has been the most popular midsize truck sold in America through the first half of 2021. It’s also one of Edmunds’ most highly rated models in the category. However, the Tacoma’s last full redesign was for 2016, and other automakers are looking to woo shoppers with fresh ideas. One of them is Nissan with its redesigned 2022 Frontier.
BUYING CARS
am-online.com

Toyota reveals all-electric bZ4X SUV pricing, starting at £41,950

Toyota has revealed the specification and pricing details for its first fully-electric vehicle (EV) – the bZ4X SUV. Coming the day after Toyota Motor Corporation announced plans to offer 30 battery EVs by 2030, the brand revealed that prices for the new model start at £41,950 as order books opened ahead of first deliveries in 2022.
BUYING CARS
