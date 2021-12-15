Toyota Just Revealed What Looks Like A Sweet Electric Tacoma

Toyota’s conference on its future EV strategy was a surprising gold mine of new concept cars that illustrate Toyota’s future in the all-electric market. CEO Akio Toyoda was there to reveal not one, not even three, but fifteen new EVs of all different sizes and styles wielding both Toyota and Lexus badges. There was a large mix of vehicles that we’ll talk through in this article, including sports cars, SUVs, trucks, and more value-orientated hatchbacks. It’s safe to say, Toyota’s future is looking bright.

