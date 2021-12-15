ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Updated: France and Portugal insist visitors’ Covid tests must be analysed in a lab

By Samantha Mayling
Travel Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK travellers heading to France and Portugal must meet enhanced testing requirements as the countries battle the spread of Omicron. Updates to the Foreign Office (FCDO) travel advice pages for each country clarify the testing requirements for British travellers heading to the destinations, who must show proof of a negatve PCR...

travelweekly.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL
The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Antigen Test#Omicron#The Foreign Office#Fcdo#British#Nhs#French#Eu#The Independent#Portuguese#Telegraph#Britons
Observer

CDC Moves France, Portugal and 5 More Destinations to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning Level

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its latest travel guidance, and is warning Americans against traveling to seven new destinations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC moved France, Portugal, Andorra, Cyprus, Jordan, Liechtenstein and Tanzania to its highest Level 4 “Do Not Travel” category, indicating a “Very High” rate of transmission.
WORLD
Reuters

Greece demands COVID-19 tests from all visitors

ATHENS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Travellers to Greece will need a negative COVID-19 PCR test to enter the country as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the health ministry said on Wednesday. The measure will be in effect from Dec. 19 and the tests will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK to remove all countries from COVID travel red list on Wednesday

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The British government will remove all 11 countries from its COVID-19 travel red list from Wednesday because there is now community transmission of Omicron in Britain, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament. The new Omicron variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong....
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
travelawaits.com

France Announces New Testing Rules For Some Foreign Visitors

The emergence of the new omicron variant has led France to once again alter its entry requirements, including a big change for Americans traveling to the country. Over the weekend, new rules went into effect requiring all travelers to present a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of entry, regardless of vaccination status.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK travel rules tightened as Covid omicron cases rise

All international travellers to the UK will have to take a Covid test before their departure in a bid to curb the spread of the omicron variant, the government has announced.The move comes amid growing concern about the newly detected strain of coronavirus, which is believed to be more contagious than previous variants such as delta.From 4am on Tuesday, any traveller aged 12 or over, regardless of their vaccination status, will have to show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test taken within two days of arrival in the UK.From Monday, Nigeria will be added to the red...
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

‘Unprecedently high’ rate of quarantined UK arrivals test positive

Almost 5% of the travellers who had to isolate in the latest round of hotel quarantine have tested positive for Covid-19, MPs have been told. Jonathan Mogford, the official in charge of border policy at the UK Health Security Agency, said there have been “unprecedently high” rates of positivity in the UK’s quarantine hotels.
WORLD
Telegraph

Portugal, Italy and Greece tighten travel restrictions for UK visitors

Portugal, Italy and Greece have joined France in toughening travel restrictions on British families seeking winter sun or skiing breaks. They have imposed Covid tests on all arrivals including the double-jabbed as the EU tries to counter the spread of the omicron variant. It means travellers from the UK face three tests – including two for their return – adding up to £200 to the cost of a holiday per person.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Europeans reimpose restrictions as omicron sweeps continent

Nations across Europe are moving to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, triggering calls for protests from Paris to Barcelona As case numbers escalated, alarmed ministers in France and Austria tightened travel restrictions. Paris cancelled its New Year's Eve fireworks. Denmark closed theaters, concert halls, amusement parks and museums. Ireland imposed an 8 p.m. curfew on pubs and bars and limited attendance at indoor and outdoor events.Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin captured the sense of the continent in an address to the nation, saying the new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel Weekly

Switzerland relaxes testing requirements for those vaccinated

Switzerland is allowing rapid antigen tests as well as PCR tests as proof of Covid status for those fully vaccinated against from Monday (December 20). The country’s Federal Council agreed to adapt the testing regime today (December 17). It comes a day after fellow ski destination France opted to ban UK visitors without a “compelling reason” from entering.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel Weekly

French travel ban ‘simply devastating’, says Aito

The Specialist Travel Association (Aito) has again called for a rescue package for the sector as the French ban on travel will have a “devastating effect”. Travel agents and tour operators have described Thursday’s announcement of the ban as a “hammer blow” to the sector.
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

Jet2 puts summer 2023 city breaks on sale

Jet2 has put summer city break packages on sales from five UK airports for summer 2023. The city break options for Athens, Barcelona, Rome, Venice, and Pisa are on sale through Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks and follow the early release of the operator’s summer sun programme. The programme is initially...
WORLD
AFP

Travellers rush to beat France-UK travel deadline

Passengers on Friday rushed to beat a midnight deadline for travel to and from Britain and France, complaining of an overly-draconian reaction and costly last-minute ticket changes before tough new Covid restrictions come into force. After midnight French time, (2300 GMT Friday) travellers will need to show a compelling reason for travel between the two countries, under shock new rules announced on Thursday by France to combat the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The only exemptions for needing a compelling reason are for French and European travellers returning to France and British passengers heading in the other direction. "I feel very lucky that I managed to get out of France on the last day that it's possible," said Isla, a student at the Gare du Nord station in Paris with a ticket for one of the last Eurostar trains heading to London before the rules came into force.
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

Aviation bodies say new travel curbs ‘no longer serve purpose’

Airports and airlines have urged governments across Europe to lift recently imposed Omicron-related travel restrictions where community transmissions are already present. Several countries including the UK, France, Greece and Italy re-introduced travel restrictions for vaccinated travellers in response to the rise of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Aviation trade bodies...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy