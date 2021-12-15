ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Ex-Leeds winger Cibicki found guilty of match-fixing in Sweden

By Thomson Reuters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Former Leeds United winger Pawel Cibicki has been convicted of offences related to match-fixing by a court of appeal in Sweden after it overturned an earlier district court ruling. The 27-year-old, who was on the books at Elland Road from 2017 to 2020 but often...

