I’ve owned a wide-variety of classic and iconic Ford vehicles over the years, from a 50’s Thunderbird with my dad to 60’s Mustangs and even an awesome off-road Bronco. I’ve also been incredibly curious about what’s possible with the current generation of electric vehicles on the market, but have had limited experiences with them. So you can imagine that I jumped at the opportunity to borrow a new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition electric SUV for a weekend.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO