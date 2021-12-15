ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Student leader to president? Chile's Boric eyes historic election win

Cover picture for the articleSANTIAGO (Reuters) – Former student protest leader and leftist lawmaker Gabriel Boric has his sights set on winning Chile’s presidential election on Sunday, which would make the 35-year-old the Andean country’s youngest ever leader and cap the return of the progressive left. The former law student,...

