ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

5-year-old Canadian boy takes the family car to go gift shopping

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Heading out to shops looking for gifts is something a lot of parents do this time of...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Car#Canadian#Ontario Provincial Police#Copyright Npr
957thebeatfm.com

How many 5 year olds could you take in a fight?!

During the show we had a convo on how many 3rd graders we could realistically take. We ended up finding this link online to see how many kids you could realistically take. Take the Quiz HERE!
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Relationships
TheDailyBeast

5-Year-Old Boy Hijacks Family Car to Buy Pink Tractor for His Sister

On Monday morning, a 5-year-old Canadian boy was caught hijacking his family’s car near Kingston, Ontario to run errands. As CTV News reported, the child took the keys and absconded with the vehicle to shop for his little sister; he was specifically looking to buy her a pink toy tractor. Police received alerts of a car driving erratically and then discovered the child behind the wheel in a hayfield. His parents were reportedly already on the scene when the police arrived, and neither the child, the car, nor other motorists were hurt.
KINGSTON, NY
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Soaps In Depth

The Reason Why GENERAL HOSPITAL Told the Tragic Tale of Baby Liam’s Death

If Friday’s episode of GENERAL HOSPITAL left you in tears as tormented new parents Sasha and Brando made the heartbreaking decision to take their newborn son, Liam, off life support, then you weren’t the only one! The scenes were perfectly played by GH stars Sofia Mattsson and Johnny Wactor, who were tasked with bringing some heavy, distressing material to life as their characters come to terms with the fact that their little boy had suffered such severe brain damage that he would spend any life he had connected to machines.
TV & VIDEOS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy