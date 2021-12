Tired of struggling to get your bracelet clasped? Struggle no more with the Clasp Magic bracelet fastener. This useful gadget is the complete solution to clasp bracelet attachment. In fact, this device holds the clasp open for you, so you can now properly attach your own bracelets whenever you want. You’ll never have to ask for help again! It takes just seconds to use, so you’ll be able to don your jewelry in no time. Compatible with different sizes of Lobster and Spring Ring clasps, this gadget has a built-in jewelry box as well. So you have a designated spot to keep all your favorite accessories. Whether you have long nails, are in a rush, or have poor dexterity, Clasp Magic is here to help you. Furthermore, Clasp Magic comes with a satin travel bag that has built-in storage.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO