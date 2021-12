There is no “secret plan” to introduce more Covid-19 restrictions before the new year, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said.Reports at the weekend suggested ministers had been briefed on the possibility of the need for stricter curbs, but these were later dismissed as “speculative” by the chief medical officer.Mr Varadkar said he was “confident” that new measures that came into effect on Monday, including an 8pm closure of hospitality, would be enough to combat the coming Omicron wave.But he said nothing could be ruled out, particularly if the situation in hospitals deteriorates.(There is) No secret plan for any additional restrictions before...

WORLD ・ 11 HOURS AGO