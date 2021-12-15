The Rolling Stones named top-earning live act of 2021

By the way---- If you're wondering why you haven't seen Adele flouncing around Instagram lately, the answer is simple -- her management team won't give her the password. Adele tells video blogger NikkieTutorials that her handlers just don't trust her alone with her accounts. She says, “In COVID, they let me have my password. I was never allowed my passwords for my socials before. It’s actually quite a well-known fact. They were worried if I’d get drunk, or be annoyed, whatever I would do. Not responding to anyone, more just posting my general thoughts."

