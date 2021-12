We still have a month to go in the NFL regular season with playoffs to follow, but there's still this nagging sense of excitement within me about what is to come when there is no more football to be played. Regardless of how the next few weeks of Pittsburgh Steelers football goes, this organization will see massive turnover and an opportunity to have its strongest roster in sometime. For the first time in close to 20 years, the Steelers will be looking for a brand new franchise quarterback, and it could come in a variety of ways. Not only that, but they have a ton of cash to work with, and the 2022 NFL Draft will be as exciting as ever.

