The unique family atmosphere baked into the PNC Championship makes the two-day exhibition stand out in the minds of most participants. Yes, the 20 pros in the field this week are all highly competitive sorts—you don’t win a major title, a requirement for entry into the event, without having that club in your bag. And on Sunday, those in contention will see that competitiveness take root in hopes of winning this title. But the tournament’s goal is to have fun and make memories. And when you’re watching the likes of Tiger and Charlie Woods fist pumping and smiling their way around the course, you get the sense that goal is being accomplished.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO