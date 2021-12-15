ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Volunteers are growing oyster gardens to help restore reefs

Cover picture for the articleThere are more than 1,000 oyster gardens in...

thelaurelofasheville.com

Volunteers Gather to Glean Area Fields & Gardens

As we enter the giving season, it’s a great time to reflect on ways in which we can all do a better job of contributing to our community in the year ahead. Although not everyone has the financial resources to donate to charity, everyone does have a skill or talent that could be donated to support those that are less fortunate.
AGRICULTURE
wxxv25.com

Volunteers begin raising oysters along coastlines

Volunteers along multiple U.S. coasts, including Mississippi, are raising oysters to help restore reefs. Oyster reefs are critical for coastal ecosystems, like ours here on the Coast. Each oyster filters 25 to 50 gallons of water a day and spat glue themselves to larger oysters and grow. The reefs provide...
AGRICULTURE
stpetersmo.net

Volunteers Restore Family Cemetery on City Parkland

The St. Peters area is full of rich history, but not many realize how much of the past still lingers today. Many of us don’t stop to think about who lived here, what their lives were like, or if there’s anything that remains of their legacy. Thanks to a group of volunteers from the St. Charles Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), a piece of St. Peters’ past will not be forgotten.
SAINT PETERS, MO
apr.org

Do It Yourself Oyster farmers at work to help Alabama's seafood industry

Volunteer oyster farmers are working to bolster Alabama’s seafood industry and to protect the Gulf coast ecosystem. Do-It-Yourself oyster gardens in Gulf Shores and in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi are working to overcome a drop in seafood production. Federal figures show oyster harvest in the U.S. fell sixty eight percent to about twelve tons a year in the 1990’s. That’s down from over thirty seven thousand tons a year in the 1950s. The decline is blamed on overharvesting, pollution, parasites, smothering sediment and other problems. The Gulf area effort started as a master thesis research at the Mississippi-Alabama Sea Grant gardening program. Leftover oyster shells are also used to shore up local reefs.
ALABAMA STATE
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Alabama State
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Electric Sends Volunteer Teams To Help Power Restoration In Kentucky

Cookeville Electric Department has sent two teams of volunteers to Bowling Green, Kentucky to help power restoration efforts. Director Carl Haney said that it’s part of a years-long mutual aid system with other electric departments in the area. “Bowling Green had several transmission poles, that’s the high voltage electric...
KENTUCKY STATE
WECT

Brunswick County expands oyster shell recycling program for reef restoration

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County is working with the North Carolina Coastal Federation to expand the oyster shell recycling program across the county. Because throwing oyster shells in the trash is banned, and dumping them in landfills is illegal in North Carolina, shells can now be dropped off at four new convenient recycling drop-off sites.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
wnky.com

Volunteers help clean up debris

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Monday, a large number of people gathered to help clean up debris around the city. County Magistrate Doug Gorman lead a cleanup group this morning in Cedar Ridge. He said the volunteer spirit of this community has been incredible. Hundreds of people were working to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
kshb.com

Virginia volunteers warm hearts by helping to heat homes

RICHMOND, Va. — Bill McKelway is chopping his way through retirement. The local man has an ax to grind with cold temperatures. The former Richmond Times-Dispatch journalist volunteers with Project W.A.R.M. — Wood Association of Richmond Metro. "I look forward to it every Saturday. I come out here...
VIRGINIA STATE
wgcu.org

Pine Manor Garden provides food and opportunities for volunteers

Robin Gretz helps manage the garden in the Fort Myers community of Pine Manor. She has seen a profound impact on community members. One volunteer in particular stands out to her. "If it weren't for this garden, she would be sitting alone in her duplex watching TV," said Gretz. "By...
CHARITIES
Virginian-Pilot

Using oysters to fight erosion: Along the Nansemond River, reef-based shorelines are being tested

Kati Grigsby trudged through the mud on a stretch of shoreline along the Nansemond River at low tide Friday afternoon. She used gloves to pick up one of several bags of recycled oyster shells that are sitting in the muck as a makeshift reef. She separated out a few to check for spat, or baby oysters, which require a hard surface, like other shells, to grow. Further down the shoreline, Grigsby ...
SUFFOLK, VA
northfortynews

Poudre Wilderness Volunteers Concludes Cameron Peak Fire Trail Restoration Season

The Poudre Wilderness Volunteers (PWV), a wilderness trail stewardship organization, has concluded its Cameron Peak fire trail restoration efforts for the year. The fire burned 122 miles of trails within the Roosevelt National Forest, of which over 42 miles were severely damaged. With a dedicated effort by PWV, community members, and local organizations, 3,348 trees were removed from 60 miles of damaged trails during the course of 2021. On a broader scale, the organization completed 722 trail patrols, interacted with over 9,000 outdoor enthusiasts and logged 19,231 hours of volunteer service, all in the spirit of ensuring that the trails are open for all to enjoy.
FORT COLLINS, CO
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Digging Deeper: Growing Your Idaho Market Garden

The University of Idaho is offering two upcoming gardening courses. The first course is for growers who want to take their market garden crop production and planning to the next level. Course structure is five Thursday Class Sessions Live on Zoom January 13 to February 10, 2022 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm PST / 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 pm MST Cost: $100 | $85 early registration before January 1st.
IDAHO STATE
WLNS

Crews help restore power to Michigan homes

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)— Consumers Energy Restoration crews were able to restore power to nearly 95,000 customers following a severe storm that left 150,000 Michiganders without power over the weekend. The hardest-hit areas in Michigan without power include Midland, Flint, Carson City, Grand Rapids, Greenville, Alma, and Ionia. The high wind damaged over 2,200 power lines. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
wuft.org

Endangered snail kite spotted in Paynes Prairie. Though its future is unclear

It took decades for this endangered bird to reclaim its habitat. One of Florida’s most imperiled birds, the snail kite appeared to be in the midst of a complicated success story after Hurricane Irma flooded Paynes Prairie in 2017. The high water created new habitat for wildlife and allowed an invasive aquatic snail species to continue creeping into northern Florida. The uniquely adapted snail kites followed.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
dupageforest.org

Longtime Volunteer Steward and District Restoration Project Win Force of Nature Awards

Chicago Wilderness honors Mayslake steward Conrad Fialkowski and Spring Brook restoration project. (Dec. 9, 2021) — Longtime Mayslake Forest Preserve volunteer steward Conrad Fialkowski and the DuPage Forest Preserve District’s Spring Brook restoration project at Blackwell Forest Preserve each received a Chicago Wilderness’ Force of Nature Award on Dec. 8.
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

Unusually Cold Days on the Rise in These American Towns

Temperature is the primary measure of climate change, usually described as the warming of the planet as average temperatures trend higher. Not just average high temperatures are trending higher but average low temperatures – and that is having its own impact on natural systems and quality of life on Earth.  Importantly, lower temperatures, which usually […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Freeman

State law will help landowners restore historic barns

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – Landowners who have historic barns on their property will be able to get tax breaks to restore them under a law pushed by two regional state representatives. Sen. Michelle Hinchey, D-Saugerties, and Assemblywoman Didi Barrett, D-Hudson, announced that their bill (S.6042/A.6947) to create a tax program...
SAUGERTIES, NY

