Man dies in apartment fire in Bedford-Stuyvesant

A man died in an apartment fire in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.

Flames broke out inside an apartment building on Ralph Avenue just after 3:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The 27-year-old victim was found by firefighters battling the fire.

The blaze appears to have started in the kitchen.

Investigators are working to pinpoint the cause.

The fire was the first of two deadly, early-morning apartment fires in the city in less than two hours.

