Man dies in apartment fire in Bedford-Stuyvesant
A man died in an apartment fire in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.Flames broke out inside an apartment building on Ralph Avenue just after 3:50 a.m. Wednesday. The 27-year-old victim was found by firefighters battling the fire. The blaze appears to have started in the kitchen. Investigators are working to pinpoint the cause. The fire was the first of two deadly, early-morning apartment fires in the city in less than two hours. The second, in the Pomonok section of Queens , left an elderly couple dead. ALSO READ | Some counties refuse to enforce new NY mask mandate
N.J. Burkett reports on the mask mandate from the East Side.---------- * More Brooklyn news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts * Follow us on YouTube
Comments / 0