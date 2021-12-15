Opinion: Teacher pension funding in CT is inequitable

Connecticut has a responsibility to maintain an immigration system that will uphold justice and due process for all state residents, regardless of their citizenship status. The Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution grants government-funded legal counsel to indigent criminal defendants, though legal scholars have stopped short of extending the same courtesy to immigration proceedings. Public defenders are not required in immigration court, even (and most poignantly) when juveniles are involved. Despite the best efforts of nonprofit organizations and nascent government programs, an estimated 75 percent to 90 percent of immigrants face deportation proceedings without an attorney. Without proper legal defense, immigrants of all ages are far more likely to be expelled from their homes in the United States and returned to the dangerous conditions of their natal countries, where violence, war, hunger and extreme poverty are on the rise. Unless action is taken to authorize legal counsel for immigrants in removal proceedings, Connecticut will remain complicit in an inhumane and unjust deportation program.

IMMIGRATION ・ 17 HOURS AGO