TV tonight: Never Mind the Buzzcocks comes over all festive

By Henry Wong and Simon Wardell, Phil Harrison, Alexi Duggins, Graeme Virtue
 6 days ago

Never Mind the Buzzcocks Christmas Special

9pm, Sky Max

Never Mind The Buzzcocks is a comedy entertainment show hosted by comedian Greg Davies, with team captains Noel Fielding and Daisy May -Cooper. The return of the irreverent music quiz with also see the return of its beloved rounds – intros, the line-up and next lines but with a few new bonus rounds and a host of trivia questions and clips thrown in. The tone remains anarchic and subversive in style, shining a light on the music industry and calling it to account. The home, the originator of panel shows where comedy and music merge in wonderful dis-harmony. Photograph: Andrea Southam/Sky UK LTD

Presented with infectious relish by the busiest man on television, Greg Davies, this reboot of the pop quiz has just about justified its return. This special sees Holly Johnson and Lauren Laverne join the gang for owl-related Paul McCartney revelations, Davies’s school disco Holly Johnson dance (it didn’t bring the ladies flocking, apparently) and a Grange Hill lineup that will be instantly evocative for viewers of a certain age. Phil Harrison

Between the Covers

7pm, BBC Two

Sara Cox’s cosy book club wraps up its run with a look at Chibundu Onuzo’s third novel, Sankofa, and Sebastian Barry’s 2008 Booker nominee, The Secret Scripture. Actor Imogen Stubbs, DJ Greg James, musician Fleur East and comic Lloyd Griffith also recommend personal favourites. Graeme Virtue

Kirstie and Phil’s Love It Or List It

8pm, Channel 4

The bickering property experts return for series seven of the show in which a couple choose between renovating or moving house. Tonight: a four-bed 1940s bungalow in Poole has been left half finished by its builder owner for more than 20 years. Alexi Duggins

Christmas at Castle Howard

9pm, Channel 4

The national fascination for stately homes goes seasonal in this new series in which country piles are decked out with tinsel and opened to the public. Tonight, Castle Howard; already popular, but now also of interest as a location for Bridgerton. Gratuitous levels of festive lavishness. PH

The Lie: Murder in Suburbia

9pm, Channel 5

This two-part series explores the investigation into the murder of Rachel O’Reilly, who was killed by her husband in 2004 at their home in County Dublin. The story of how Joe O’Reilly was eventually brought to justice is testimony to his brutish arrogance and the persistence of the police. PH

Positive

9pm, Sky Documentaries

The third and final part of this series exploring the history of HIV in the UK. It’s not easy watching – 1980s media coverage is particularly bleak – but personal testimonies keep things engaging, such as the Rev Richard Coles, who compares nightclub Heaven to the Heathrow of London’s gay scene: “Everyone went through.” Henry Wong

Film choice

The Hand of God (Paolo Sorrentino, 2021), Netflix
The arrival of Maradona at Napoli in 1984 is the peg on which writer-director Paolo Sorrentino hangs his zesty, autobiographical coming-of-age tale. Filippo Scotti plays 17-year-old Fabietto who, amid the loves and betrayals, jokes and tragedies of his extended Naples family, tries to figure out his future. Influences include Sorrentino regular Toni Servillo as his flawed father, Ciro Capano’s challenging film-maker and his glamorous Aunt Patrizia (Luisa Ranieri), whose mental health problems add an unsettling note to a mostly sun-soaked dose of adolescent angst. Simon Wardell

