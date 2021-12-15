Big data innovation among offshore industry companies has dropped off in the last year

The financial and operational stability of U.S. retailers is continuing to improve from the height of the pandemic in 2020. Twenty-two percent of U.S. retail companies were not stable — i.e. stressed or distressed — at the end of the third quarter of 2021, nearly the same (21%) as the previous quarter and less than the 28% at the end of the first quarter of 2021, according to research from Boston Consulting Group. The numbers are significantly less than at the height of the pandemic when, in the third quarter of 2020, 40% of retail companies were not stable. (BCG defines stressed companies as those that are underperforming industry peers or experiencing pressure from internal or external sources, while distressed companies are having trouble meeting financial obligations or experiencing severe operational challenges.)

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO