All of Intel's desktop Alder Lake CPUs so far have been unlocked K-series SKUs that are typically meant for power users and enthusiasts who may plan to overclock. As such, those don't ship with stock cooling solutions, the theory being buyers will want to use their own, higher-end coolers anyway. However, rumor has it there will be additional SKUs that do actually ship with a stock air cooler (as is always the case), and a leaked photo shows us what one of them may look like.

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO