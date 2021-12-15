ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Good Morning: Time to count birds!

myheraldreview.com
 5 days ago

The annual Christmas Bird Count started Dec. 14 and continues through Jan. 5. Cochise County has been an active contributor to this grassroots effort for more than a generation. Herald/Review archives date back to the early 2000s, and we’re pretty sure bird counters were out there even before the newspaper started...

www.myheraldreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Annual Christmas Bird Count set for Dec. 18

ELKO — This year marks the 122nd Audubon Christmas Bird Count and the 34th year for the Elko/Spring Creek Bird Count. The local count will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. If you are interested in participating you will need to contact Lois Ports, the count circle compiler, at bristleconeaudubon@gmail.com.
ELKO, NV
B105

This Is The Week For Duluth-Area Christmas Bird Counts

If you see a variety of birds outside your window this week - or, perhaps more importantly - if you see humans with binoculars observing those birds outside your window, it's happening according to schedule. This week marks the annual Christmas Bird Count for two Northland locations - one in Itasca State Park on December 14 and a second in Bemidji on December 18.
kslnewsradio.com

Birdwatchers urged to help biologists with annual bird count

VERNAL, Utah — Birdwatchers, assemble! The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources hopes you can help in an upcoming bird count at the Ouray National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Utah. Wildlife officials ask for birdwatchers to help count birds. The 122nd Audubon Christmas Bird Count takes place across multiple locations,...
WILDLIFE
thetahoeweekly.com

Christmas Bird Count provides critical data

In the 1800s, wealthy Americans engaged in a Christmas tradition known as a side hunt, where teams would go afield with their guns and whoever brought in the biggest pile of birds won. The American conservation movement was in its early stages in that era and ornithologist Frank Chapman proposed an alternative holiday tradition: a Christmas bird census that would count birds during the holidays rather than shoot them. Thus, on Christmas Day 1900, birders held 25 Christmas Bird Counts ranging from Toronto, Ontario, to Pacific Grove.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Plumas County News

It’s Christmas Bird Count time throughout Plumas

A popular American holiday tradition in the late 1800s was the Christmas “Side Hunt.” Groups of hunters would choose sides for a day of hunting birds (and sometimes four-footed animals). The side that killed the most won. An alternative to this mindless squandering of life was initiated on Christmas Day in 1900, when an early Audubon Society leader, Frank Chapman, conducted a “Christmas Bird Census” to identify and count, rather than kill, birds.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Leader-Telegram

Audubon bird count swiftly approaching

The 56th Fifield-Park Falls Audubon Christmas bird (CBC) count is set for Dec. 18 with an alternate date of Dec. 19 if the weather is too dangerous to count birds. Our local bird count is part of the National Audubon Society’s CBC which is in its 122nd year. Just...
ANIMALS
The News

Birders: Help MDC with Audubon Christmas Bird Count

Become citizen scientists by helping with the National Audubon Society’s 122nd Christmas Bird Count between Dec. 14 through Jan. 5. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages experienced Missouri birders to become citizen scientists by helping with the National Audubon Society’s 122nd Christmas Bird Count (CBC) between Dec. 14 through Jan. 5, 2022.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#College Football#Herald Review#Tucsonaudubon Org#The Phoenix Suns#The Arizona Cardinals#The University Of Arizona#Uofa
basinnow.com

23rd Year Of Christmas Bird Count For Local

This Saturday is a unique Christmas tradition and all are invited to join in. The annual Christmas Bird Count is part of a nationwide effort. “Each bird count takes place in an established 15-mile diameter circle, and volunteers will be given specific routes to drive and hike through the area, counting every bird they see or hear during the route,” shares DWR. “All birds will be counted all day, giving an indication of the total number of birds and species in the area.” Volunteers who participate this Saturday will likely see a variety of birds and there’s an even better chance to see porcupines scattered throughout the refuge. "I've been a birder since I was 9 years old, and this will be my 23rd year participating in a Christmas Bird Count,” shares DWR Conservation Outreach Manager Tonya Kieffer-Selby. “All birds are unique, which makes this a challenging and fun event that I love to do year after year." Participants should bring their own pair of binoculars to use. You can attend for the whole day or for a short time. Come prepared with food, water, and warm gear. While the event this Saturday at the Ouray National Wildlife Refuge is free, participants are asked to register in advance on Eventbrite. Nationwide, the Christmas Bird Count runs from December 14th to January 5th.
LIFESTYLE
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Good Morning: Salamonie senior lunch features Indiana birding

ANDREWS — The monthly Salamonie Senior Luncheon will be at noon Monday, Dec. 6, at Salamonie Lake Interpretive Center. Anyone 50 or older is welcome to attend. Join Brad Bumgardner, executive director of the Indiana Audubon Society. The program will explore all things birding in Indiana. That will include a look at birding opportunities around the state, the history of birding, important bird areas in Indiana and purchasing and using binoculars, plus an introduction to the common birds of Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
indiana105.com

Christmas Bird Count at Indiana Dunes National Park

Families and students, birders and scientists, go out on an annual mission to count birds on a specific date in a specific area – often before dawn. Audubon and other organizations will use the data collected in this longest running wildlife census to assess the health of bird populations and to guide conservation action.
INDIANA STATE
The Nature Conservancy

10 Winter Birds to Spot During the Christmas Bird Count

Winter birding often has a bad reputation. It’s cold. Birds can be hard to find. And many birders are longing for the variety that spring migration brings. But I love winter birding. You get to sleep in later. Leafless branches make birds easier to spot. And it’s a chance to seek out winter-only species that aren’t found in your area during the warmer months.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Park Rapids Enterprise

More than 1,000 birds seen at Itasca count

“It was slow,” she said. “This would seem a perfect mix for winter birds to be active, but that was not the case. We had variety, just not a large number of birds at any one location.”. Cox said 18 participants walked, drove and skied in and around...
forthoodsentinel.com

Fort Hood to host Christmas Bird Count

Bird-watchers and enthusiasts of all ages and skills are encouraged to participate in the longest-running community science program – the Audubon Society’s 122nd Christmas Bird Count. Annually, the event takes place Dec. 14 through Jan. 5 in over 20 countries across the western hemisphere. “It’s a way to...
FORT HOOD, TX
Inquirer and Mirror

Nantucket Christmas Bird Count Jan. 2

(Dec. 17, 2021) For the 122nd year, the National Audubon Society is organizing its annual Christmas Bird Count. Between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5, tens of thousands of bird-loving volunteers will participate in counts across the Western Hemisphere, all while abiding by Audubon’s COVID-19 guidelines. The Nantucket count will...
NANTUCKET, MA
The Suburban Times

One, Two, Cheep – Join the Christmas Bird Count!

Submitted by Metro Parks Tacoma. Forget French hens, turtle doves and partridges in pear trees. This Saturday, December 18, Tacomans have the chance to get outside and count real Northwest birds for the holidays – and join thousands of others around the country in the longest-running community science project in the world. It’s the Christmas Bird Count, led by the Audubon Society, and thanks to the Tahoma Audubon Society branch you can sign up to count birds all over the city, including many Tacoma parks.
TACOMA, WA
abc27 News

Citizen science volunteers count birds for Project Feederwatch

(WHTM) — For Mary Lou Rohrbaugh, Ed Hamberger, and Karen Healy, it’s their regular routine. “We come, the three of us usually, come every Wednesday morning from ten to eleven,” says Rohrbaugh. The three volunteer at Nixon Park in York County. Their mission-count birds for Project Feederwatch. “Project Feederwatch is a citizen science program,” explains […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Birding: Christmas Count Edition

The birding event that I look forward to most, and I suspect many other birders feel the same way, is the annual Christmas Bird Count. Saturday afternoon found me scouting for the count at one of the many under-birded local habitats, namely the new Arroyo Burro Open Space. I hadn’t gone too far along the trail when a text came through from local birder Libby Patten. She was at Rocky Nook Park and had found a painted redstart, a stunner of a bird that is usually found no closer to us than southeast Arizona. They are found in our county perhaps once every three years.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy