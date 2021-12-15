Good Morning: Time to count birds!

This Saturday is a unique Christmas tradition and all are invited to join in. The annual Christmas Bird Count is part of a nationwide effort. “Each bird count takes place in an established 15-mile diameter circle, and volunteers will be given specific routes to drive and hike through the area, counting every bird they see or hear during the route,” shares DWR. “All birds will be counted all day, giving an indication of the total number of birds and species in the area.” Volunteers who participate this Saturday will likely see a variety of birds and there’s an even better chance to see porcupines scattered throughout the refuge. "I've been a birder since I was 9 years old, and this will be my 23rd year participating in a Christmas Bird Count,” shares DWR Conservation Outreach Manager Tonya Kieffer-Selby. “All birds are unique, which makes this a challenging and fun event that I love to do year after year." Participants should bring their own pair of binoculars to use. You can attend for the whole day or for a short time. Come prepared with food, water, and warm gear. While the event this Saturday at the Ouray National Wildlife Refuge is free, participants are asked to register in advance on Eventbrite. Nationwide, the Christmas Bird Count runs from December 14th to January 5th.

