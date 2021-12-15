ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Small fire breaks out near Disney’s Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom

By Kenneth Garger
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hpwyp_0dNKsJVS00
In this handout photo provided by Walt Disney World, actor Chris Evans celebrates the holidays at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort on November 24, 2021 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Handout/Getty Images

A tree caught fire inside Disney

DIS,

-1.10%

World’s Magic Kingdom on Tuesday night — leading to some evacuations before it was extinguished, a report said.

The small blaze broke out near Cinderella Castle and may have been caused by debris from fireworks at the theme park, fire officials told WESH 2.

Cinderella Castle and surrounding areas were evacuated as firefighters put out the fire.

One person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene after accidentally inhaling chemicals from a fire extinguisher, fire officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBuTM_0dNKsJVS00
Uncredited

Comments / 1

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

A Fire Was Reported in Magic Kingdom: Here’s What Happened Next

UPDATE: As of the next day, December 15th, Magic Kingdom is back to normal. The small fire was quickly and safely extinguished, and now the Cinderella Castle and surrounding area are open again for guests to visit. Cinderella’s Royal Table (which was evacuated during the emergency) is also open again now.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Magic Kingdom#Fire Extinguisher#Chemicals#Accident#Wesh 2#Cinderella Castle
allears.net

Disney Issues Statement on Fire Reported in Magic Kingdom

Update: As of Wednesday, December 15th, everything is back to normal in Magic Kingdom and Cinderella’s Royal Table is operating as usual. As far as we can tell from the outside, Cinderella Castle isn’t visibly damaged. Earlier tonight, there were reports of a fire at Magic Kingdom. Emergency...
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
wdwinfo.com

Magic Kingdom Fire Results in Emergency Vehicles Rolling Down Main Street

UPDATE: Per the source referenced below, “The small fire happened in a mulched area near the castle moat. A single fire extinguisher put out the fire.”. On Tuesday evening, a fire broke out in the Magic Kingdom and was reportedly extinguished quickly. We don’t have exact details yet as...
ACCIDENTS
Inside the Magic

Developing: Possible Cause of Fire at Magic Kingdom Revealed

Late last night, Walt Disney World Guests took to social media to share various photos of videos of ambulances and fire trucks driving down Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom. Disney did release a statement shortly after the videos and photos emerged, saying that a small fire broke out and it was put out with a fire extinguisher.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: This Disney Castle Glow-Up Will Make Cinderella Castle Jealous

Next year, Disneyland Paris is going to celebrate its 30th Anniversary!. Tons of things have been going on across the pond to get ready for the anniversary! A timeline was announced for the opening of Paris’ Avenger’s Campus, they’re throwing a heck of a holiday celebration right now, and their Cars-themed hotel is up and running! Something else has been cooking at Disneyland Paris, and we just got a video that shows us the behind-the-scenes!
LIFESTYLE
kennythepirate.com

Disney’s “it’s a small world” to finally reopen after catastrophe

After quite the catastrophe on the “it’s a small world” attraction at Disneyland Park, Disney has announced that it should reopen soon. Read on to learn more about what exactly has prevented the attraction from opening during the holidays. it’s a small world Holiday Overlay. One of the amazing holiday...
TRAVEL
CinemaBlend

After Disney World Guest Dies, Firefighters Explain Why They Feel Park Visitors Could Be ‘In Danger’ Over The Holidays

Theme parks can be the most thrilling places on earth for fans. But just like many other tourist attractions, they also come with their share of potential risks and dangers – even at the Happiest Place on Earth. Following a recent death at Disney World, a firefighters union has raised concerns about the potential for increased danger over the holidays.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox35orlando.com

Report: Walt Disney World railroad begins testing stage at Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Walt Disney World railroad has been closed since 2018, but guests will reportedly start seeing and hearing signs of the ride's return. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Disney plans to start using a steam locomotive along select segments of the new track at Magic Kingdom. A...
ORLANDO, FL
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy