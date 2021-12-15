Small fire breaks out near Disney’s Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom

In this handout photo provided by Walt Disney World, actor Chris Evans celebrates the holidays at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort on November 24, 2021 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Handout/Getty Images

A tree caught fire inside Disney

World’s Magic Kingdom on Tuesday night — leading to some evacuations before it was extinguished, a report said.

The small blaze broke out near Cinderella Castle and may have been caused by debris from fireworks at the theme park, fire officials told WESH 2.

Cinderella Castle and surrounding areas were evacuated as firefighters put out the fire.

One person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene after accidentally inhaling chemicals from a fire extinguisher, fire officials said.