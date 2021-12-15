VIDEO: Guesty on the rise of rentals and maintaining momentum

AirDNA's Industry Outlook forecasts that U.S. short-term rentals will reach 2.6% more demand in 2021 vs 2019, and expect 14.1% more growth in 2022 vs 2021. Average earnings for U.S. short-term rentals grew to their highest ever in 2021, a full 35% higher than at the start of pandemic and even outpaced home prices, which have risen 24.8% over the same period. On average, a listing earned around 26.2% more revenue in 2021 compared to 2020.

