PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As COVID cases continue to surge, many are trying to balance their holiday plans with safety. Those in Philadelphia are balancing out their Christmas needs by opting for the outdoor experience. Shoppers at the Christmas Village told CBS3 it’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit while also being COVID aware as new cases continue to rise. Fifth-grader Bolor Bavarerdene was celebrating the fresh air – and her birthday. “I get to see everything because normally I’m stuck inside because of quarantine,” she said. She wasn’t the only one marking the day “[It’s] his first Christmas and his first time...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO