Derek Chauvin expected to change plea to guilty in George Floyd civil rights case

ST. LOUIS — United States District Court Judge Matthew T. Schelp accepted a plea of guilty from Tarik Mazhar on Friday. Mazhar pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Schelp set sentencing for March 18, 2022.According to the plea agreement, on or about January 1, 2019, and continuing until on or about July 29, 2020, in Franklin County, Missouri, within the Eastern District of Missouri, Tarik Mazhar did knowingly and intentionally combine, conspire, confederate, and agree together with a co-defendant, and others known and unknown, to intentionally distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and knowingly acted in some way for the purpose of aiding the commission of the offense.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO