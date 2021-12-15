ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Chauvin expected to change plea to guilty in George Floyd civil rights case

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – White former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday in a federal court in Minnesota to charges that he violated George Floyd’s civil rights during the Black man’s murder, reversing his not-guilty plea in September. The U.S. District Court...

