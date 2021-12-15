ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preliminary feasibility assessment of CDM-based active surveillance using current status of medical device data in medical records and OMOP-CDM

By Sooin Choi
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, there has been an emerging interest in the use of claims and electronic health record (EHR) data for evaluation of medical device safety and effectiveness. In Korea, national insurance electronic data interchange (EDI) code has been used as a medical device data source for common data model (CDM)....

www.nature.com

freightwaves.com

Medically Necessary: Data, Data, Data

The world of supply chain management in health care is evolving extremely fast, as COVID-19 (see graph) has been a significant influencer of technology development. However, like COVID, the state of some organizations’ data was a shock; many were unprepared for the future and the cost associated with modernizing. It is estimated that most companies will be increasing their technology budgets, but with a worldwide shortage of semiconductors and other parts, the reality might be more of a decrease in spending.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Single-Use Medical Device Reprocessing Market Overall Study Report 2021-2028 | Stryker Corporation, Medline ReNewal, Centurion Medical Products Corporation

The concept of sterilizing, packing, testing, and producing a used product is known as single-use medical device reprocessing. The phrase single-use device has no specific definition and is solely reliant on end-user perception. Single-use device reprocessing is permissible if the device is properly disinfected while retaining its technological and physical functionality. There are two methods for reprocessing single-use medical devices: in-hospital processing and third-party processing. Third-party processing is thought to be a superior alternative since regulatory agencies can apply strict standards for quality assurance and validation.
ECONOMY
meddeviceonline.com

Advancing Patient Care With Wearable Medical Devices

While wearable medical devices1 offer the opportunity to monitor, diagnose, and deliver individualized care to patients, adoption by clinicians has yet to gain significant traction. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has raised awareness of wearables and how they can provide clinical benefit in a remote setting. Many medical practitioners and patients were introduced to new ways of delivering care, including expansion of existing telemedicine and remote patient monitoring.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Dapagliflozin, metformin, monotherapy or both in patients with metabolic syndrome

The present study evaluated the effects of dapagliflozin, a SGLT2 inhibitor, or dapagliflozin plus metformin versus metformin monotherapy in patients with metabolic syndrome. This study included patients who admitted in Jiangxi Provincial People's Hospital from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019 and were diagnosed with metabolic syndrome. A total of 248 participants were randomly assigned to divide into three groups: dapagliflozin group; metformin group; dapagliflozin in combined with metformin group. Dapagliflozin group and metformin group were associated with similar improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. Relative to dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy, dapagliflozin combined with metformin provided greater improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. So did HOMA-IR scores, fasting plasma insulin and inflammatory indicators (hsCRP, PMN/HDL-C and Monocytes/HDL-C). Dapagliflozin improved all components of metabolic syndrome in patients with metabolic syndrome. Furthermore, dapagliflozin combined with metformin showed more meaningful improvements in any of components of metabolic syndrome than dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The relationship between objective app engagement and medication adherence in asthma and COPD: a retrospective analysis

Digital health tools can promote disease self-management, but the association of smartphone app engagement and medication adherence is unclear. We assessed the relationship between objective smartphone app engagement and controller medication use in adults with asthma and COPD. We retrospectively analyzed data from participants enrolled in a digital self-management platform for asthma and COPD. Eligible adults had a smartphone and a paired electronic medication monitor (EMM). Longitudinal, mixed-effects logistic regressions estimated the relationship between daily app engagement (app opens, session duration) and daily controller medication use. Data from 2309 participants (71% asthma; 29% COPD) was analyzed. Opening the app (vs. not opening the app) was associated with significantly greater odds (OR (95% CI)) of using controller medications in asthma (2.08 (1.98, 2.19)) and COPD (1.61 (1.49, 1.75). Longer session duration was also associated with greater odds of using controller medications in asthma and COPD, but the odds of use attenuated with longer session duration in COPD. This study presents a novel assessment of the relationship between objectively-measured smartphone app engagement and controller medication use in asthma and COPD. Such insights may help develop targeted digital health tools and interventions.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

The association of complex genetic background with the prognosis of acute leukemia with ambiguous lineage

Acute leukemia with ambiguous lineage (ALAL) is a rare and highly aggressive malignancy with limited molecular characterization and therapeutic recommendations. In this study, we retrospectively analyzed 1635 acute leukemia cases in our center from January 2012 to June 2018. The diagnose of ALAL was based on either EGIL or 2016 WHO criteria, a total of 39 patients were included. Four patients diagnosed as acute undifferentiated leukemia (AUL) by both classification systems. Among the patients underwent high-throughput sequencing, 89.5% were detected at least one mutation and the median number of gene mutation was 3 (0"“8) per sample. The most frequently mutated genes were NRAS (4, 21%), CEBPA (4, 21%), JAK3 (3, 16%), RUNX1 (3, 16%). The mutations detected in mixed-phenotype acute leukemia (MPAL) enriched in genes related to genomic stability and transcriptional regulation; while AUL cases frequently mutated in genes involved in signaling pathway. The survival analysis strongly suggested that mutation burden may play important roles to predict the clinical outcomes of ALAL. In addition, the patients excluded by WHO criteria had even worse clinical outcome than those included. The association of the genetic complexity of blast cells with the clinical outcomes and rationality of the diagnostic criteria of WHO system need to be evaluated by more large-scale prospective clinical studies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Respiration monitoring in PACU using ventilation and gas exchange parameters

The importance of perioperative respiration monitoring is highlighted by high incidences of postoperative respiratory complications unrelated to the original disease. The objectives of this pilot study were to (1) simultaneously acquire respiration rate (RR), tidal volume (TV), minute ventilation (MV), SpO2 and PetCO2 from patients in post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) and (2) identify a practical continuous respiration monitoring method by analyzing the acquired data in terms of their ability and reliability in assessing a patient's respiratory status. Thirteen non-intubated patients completed this observational study. A portable electrical impedance tomography (EIT) device was used to acquire RREIT, TV and MV, while PetCO2, RRCap and SpO2 were measured by a Capnostream35. Hypoventilation and respiratory events, e.g., apnea and hypopnea, could be detected reliably using RREIT, TV and MV. PetCO2 and SpO2 provided the gas exchange information, but were unable to detect hypoventilation in a timely fashion. Although SpO2 was stable, the sidestream capnography using the oronasal cannula was often unstable and produced fluctuating PetCO2 values. The coefficient of determination (R2) value between RREIT and RRCap was 0.65 with a percentage error of 52.5%. Based on our results, we identified RR, TV, MV and SpO2 as a set of respiratory parameters for robust continuous respiration monitoring of non-intubated patients. Such a respiration monitor with both ventilation and gas exchange parameters would be reliable and could be useful not only for respiration monitoring, but in making PACU discharge decisions and adjusting opioid dosage on general hospital floor. Future studies are needed to evaluate the potential clinical utility of such an integrated respiration monitor.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Postmarketing safety surveillance data reveals protective effects of botulinum toxin injections against incident anxiety

Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) have shown an antidepressant effect of glabellar botulinum toxin (BoNT) injections. In the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) database, BoNT injection is associated with reduced incidence rates of depression across various non-psychiatric indications, which confirms the previous findings independently of specific expectations to an antidepressant effect of BoNT. The rationale of using BoNT to treat depression is to interrupt proprioceptive body feedback that may reinforce negative emotions. Negative emotions also occur in other mental disorders, suggesting a transdiagnostic therapeutic potential of BoNT in psychiatry. Here we report an analysis of the FAERS database, in which we found that, compared to alternative treatments, BoNT injections were associated with lower incidence of anxiety symptoms and related disorders. Among seven indications/injection sites, we found this protective effect of BoNT in cosmetic use/facial muscles, migraine/facial and head muscles, spasms and spasticity/upper and lower limbs, torticollis and neck pain/neck muscles, and sialorrhea/parotid and submandibular glands (reporting odds ratios 0.79"“0.27). These findings are encouraging for possible future RCTs on the use of BoNT as a treatment for anxiety and related disorders.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Satisfied quantitative value can be acquired by short-time bone SPECT/CT using a whole-body cadmium"“zinc"“telluride gamma camera

The aim of this study was to evaluate the quantitative values of short-time scan (STS) of metastatic lesions compared with a standard scan (SS) when acquired by whole-body bone SPECT/CT with cadmium"“zinc"“telluride (CZT) detectors. We retrospectively reviewed 13 patients with bone metastases from prostate cancer, who underwent SPECT/CT performed on whole-body CZT gamma cameras. STSs were obtained using 75, 50, 25, 10, and 5% of the list-mode data for SS, respectively. Regions of interest (ROIs) were set on the increased uptake areas diagnosed as metastases. Intraclass correlation coefficients (ICCs) of standardized uptake values (SUVs) for the ROIs were calculated between the SS and each STS, and ICC"‰â‰¥"‰0.8 was set as a perfect correlation. Moreover, the repeatability coefficient (RC) was calculated, and RC"‰â‰¤"‰20% was defined as acceptable. A total of 152 metastatic lesions were included in the analysis. The ICCs between the SS vs. 75%-STS, 50%-STS, 25%-STS, 10%-STS, and 5%-STS were 0.999, 0.997, 0.994, 0.983, and 0.955, respectively. The RCs of the SS vs. 75%-STS, 50%-STS, 25%-STS, 10%-STS, and 5%-STS were 7.9, 12.4, 19.8, 30.8, and 41.3%, respectively. When evaluating the quality of CZT bone SPECT/CT acquired by a standard protocol, 25%-STS may provide adequate quantitative values.
HEALTH
Nature.com

circRNA N6-methyladenosine methylation in preeclampsia and the potential role of N6-methyladenosine-modified circPAPPA2 in trophoblast invasion

Here, we performed N6-methyladenosine (m6A) RNA sequencing to determine the circRNA m6A methylation changes in the placentas during the pathogenesis of preeclampsia (PE). We verified the expression of the circRNA circPAPPA2 using quantitative reverse transcription-PCR. An invasion assay was carried out to identify the role of circPAPPA2 in the development of PE. Mechanistically, we investigated the cause of the altered m6A modification of circPAPPA2 through overexpression and knockdown cell experiments, RNA immunoprecipitation, fluorescence in situ hybridization and RNA stability experiments. We found that increases in m6A-modified circRNAs are prevalent in PE placentas and that the main changes in methylation occur in the 3'UTR and near the start codon, implicating the involvement of these changes in PE development. We also found that the levels of circPAPPA2 are decreased but that m6A modification is augmented. Furthermore, we discovered that methyltransferase"‘like 14 (METTL14) increases the level of circPAPPA2 m6A methylation and that insulin-like growth factor 2 mRNA-binding protein 3 (IGF2BP3) maintains circPAPPA2 stability. Decreases in IGF2BP3 levels lead to declines in circPAPPA2 levels. In summary, we provide a new vision and strategy for the study of PE pathology and report that placental circRNA m6A modification appears to be an important regulatory mechanism.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Assessing contribution of bottled water in nutrient absorption using the bottled water nutritional quality index (BWNQI) in Iran

In this study, the contribution of bottled water in the absorption of nutritional minerals in Iran has been investigated. To calculate the nutritional quality index of bottled water (BWNQI) and evaluate the contribution of bottled water in nutrient absorption; the concentration of nutrient minerals, the standard level of these elements in bottled water, the recommended amount of nutrient mineral and the total consumption of drinking water in different age-sex groups were analyzed. The results showed that the average contribution of bottled water in absorbing the recommended amount of the nutrients of fluoride (F), magnesium (Mg), calcium (Ca), sodium (Na), copper (Cu), zinc (Zn) and manganese (Mn) was 12.16, 4.98, 4.85, 2.12, 0.49, 0.33 and 0.02%, respectively. According to the BWNQI index, the bottled water quality was as follows: 53.5% poor, 36.6% marginal, 7% fair, 2.81% good. Although most of the bottled water studied in this research were mineral water, a significant portion of them had poor nutritional quality, so the addition of minerals needed by the body through bottled water should be given more attention by the bottled water manufacturers and suppliers.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Differential expression in humans of the viral entry receptor ACE2 compared with the short deltaACE2 isoform lacking SARS-CoV-2 binding sites

ACE2 is a membrane protein that regulates the cardiovascular system. Additionally, ACE2 acts as a receptor for host cell infection by human coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 that emerged as the cause of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and has brought unprecedented burden to economy and health. ACE2 binds the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 with high affinity and shows little variation in amino acid sequence meaning natural resistance is rare. The discovery of a novel short ACE2 isoform (deltaACE2) provides evidence for inter-individual differences in SARS-CoV-2 susceptibility and severity, and likelihood of developing subsequent 'Long COVID'. Critically, deltaACE2 loses SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binding sites in the extracellular domain, and is predicted to confer reduced susceptibility to viral infection. We aimed to assess the differential expression of full-length ACE2 versus deltaACE2 in a panel of human tissues (kidney, heart, lung, and liver) that are implicated in COVID-19, and confirm ACE2 protein in these tissues. Using dual antibody staining, we show that deltaACE2 localises, and is enriched, in lung airway epithelia and bile duct epithelia in the liver. Finally, we also confirm that a fluorescently tagged SARS-CoV-2 spike protein monomer shows low binding at lung and bile duct epithelia where dACE2 is enriched.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Proposing a new solution for marine debris by utilizing on-board low-temperature eco-friendly pulverization system

Developing an effective and efficient recycling process for marine debris (MD) is one of the most urgent issues to maintain environmental sustainability on Earth. However, restricted storage capacities and secondary pollution (e.g., microbial adhesion, putrefaction) limit the proper MD recycling. Here, we proposed a complete eco-friendly low-temperature MD pulverizing system that utilizes excessive liquefied natural gas (LNG) cold energy (LCE) in an LNG propulsion ship to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of MD recycling. The prototype design of the low-temperature pulverization (LTP) system showed that consumable refrigerant (liquid nitrogen) up to 2831Â kg per hour could be substituted. Furthermore, with a 20% ship output, 1250Â kg of MD could be treated with 363Â kg of additional refrigerant. In addition, LTP systems utilizing LCE could increase the storage capacity by more than 10 times compared to bulk MD while minimizing the required energy consumption. To determine the feasibility of LTP for MD recycling, four types of plastics obtained from actual MD from a coastal area in Busan, Korea were classified and tested.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Effect of electron-withdrawing fluorine and cyano substituents on photovoltaic properties of two-dimensional quinoxaline-based polymers

In this study, strong electron-withdrawing fluorine (F) and cyano (CN) substituents are selectively incorporated into the quinoxaline unit of two-dimensional (2D) D"“A-type polymers to investigate their effects on the photovoltaic properties of the polymers. To construct the 2D polymeric structure, electron-donating benzodithiophene and methoxy-substituted triphenylamine are directly linked to the horizontal and vertical directions of the quinoxaline acceptor, respectively. After analyzing the structural, optical, and electrochemical properties of the resultant F- and CN-substituted polymers, labeled as PBCl-MTQF and PBCl-MTQCN, respectively, inverted-type polymer solar cells with a non-fullerene Y6 acceptor are fabricated to investigate the photovoltaic performances of the polymers. It is discovered that the maximum power conversion efficiency of PBCl-MTQF is 7.48%, whereas that of PBCl-MTQCN is limited to 3.52%. This significantly reduced PCE of the device based on PBCl-MTQCN is ascribed to the formation of irregular, large aggregates in the active layer, which can readily aggravate the charge recombination and charge transport kinetics of the device. Therefore, the photovoltaic performance of 2D quinoxaline-based D"“A-type polymers is significantly affected by the type of electron-withdrawing substituent.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Older age increases the risk of revision and perioperative complications after high tibial osteotomy for unicompartmental knee osteoarthritis

Among various patient risk factors affecting survival after high tibial osteotomy (HTO), the ideal age limit for HTO is unclear. This study was performed to evaluate the effect of age on survival rate and complications after HTO for medial unicompartmental osteoarthritis. Among of 61,145 HTO patients from Korean National Health Insurance database, 41,112 patients underwent the procedure before the age of 60Â years (Group A), 13,895 patients between the age of 60 and 65Â years (Group B), and 6138 patients after the age of 65Â years (Group C). We compared the survival rate in person-years among the three groups from the date of primary surgery until subsequent total knee arthroplasty. Perioperative complications were also recorded. The adjusted hazard ratio (HR) were calculated using the multivariable Cox proportional hazard regression model, adjusting for the potential confounders: age, sex, type of medical insurance, region of residence, hospital type, comorbidities, and Charlson comorbidity index score. The total number of HTO increased 6.5-fold, especially in patients aged"‰>"‰65Â years (by 8.2-fold) from 2008 to 2018. The overall revision rate was 4.2% in Group A, 6.4% in Group B, and 7.3% in Group C. The 5- and 10-year revision rate was significantly lower in Group A (p"‰<"‰0.001), but no difference between Groups B and C. After adjusting for potential confounders, multivariable regression analysis revealed that revision rate was significantly lower in Group A than Group B (HR: 0.57; p"‰<"‰0.0001), but no difference between Groups B and C. The incidence of complications was also significantly lower in Group A than in other groups. The inferior survival rate and more perioperative complications after HTO was found in old patients (aged"‰â‰¥"‰60Â years) than in young patients. Therefore, the patient age is one of the predicting factors for a high risk of failure after HTO.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
massdevice.com

FDA clears Amra Medical’s MRI-based muscle assessment scanner

Amra Medical today announced that its Amra Mass Scan has received FDA 510(k) clearance. Sweden-based Amra Medical designed Mass Scan to provide magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans using muscle and fat biomarkers. It has a rapid neck-to-knee MRI protocol that produces actionable patient-specific reports. Reports created by Mass Scan contain...
FDA
massdevice.com

FDA targets oversight of 3D printed medical devices in point-of-care

A new discussion paper from the US Food and Drug Administration identifies challenges to developing effective regulatory oversight of 3D printed medical devices used in patient point of care (PoC) settings, and lays out potential regulatory approaches for such devices. Get the full story here at the Emergo Group’s blog....
HEALTH
POLITICO

Keeping hackers out of our medical devices

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Future Pulse won’t publish on Wednesday, Dec. 22 and 29. We’ll be back on our normal schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Cyberattacks have become a grim reality for hospitals and other health care institutions during the pandemic, in some cases disrupting patient care and scrambling operations. As the Food and Drug Administration’s resident expert in medical device security, Kevin Fu oversees efforts to fortify insulin pumps, heart pacemakers and thousands of other devices that can be compromised or exploited during a security breach — and factor the vulnerabilities into the process for approving next-generation devices.
PUBLIC SAFETY
pharmacytimes.com

Data Analyst Role for Pharmacy Technicians Supports Medication Use Systems

A new role of pharmacy technician data analyst (TDA) could help support a safe and effective medication use system in the pharmacy, according to a case study presented at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacist’s 2021 Midyear conference. In the study, the investigators observed that by elevating technicians to advanced analytics roles, pharmacies could develop user-friendly data collection tools and data analytics.
HEALTH

