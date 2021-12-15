Use of a disposable vascular pressure device to guide balloon inflation of resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion of the aorta: a bench study

The aim of the study was to analyze the correlation between the presence of Demodex mites in the hair follicles of patients' eyelashes and the stability and break up time of the tear film assessed with the Non-Invasive Tear Break Up Times (NIBUT) method. 319 patients were included in the study (195 women, 124 men). The patients were divided into two groups: those with Demodex infestation and without visible symptoms of eyelid or eye surface diseases, and asymptomatic non-infested patients. The NIBUT analysis was performed with a 5Â M keratograph (oculus). Non-invasive tests were performed to identify the first and mean values of the tear break up time. The first and mean tear break up time in the Demodex-infested group was lower than in the non-infested subjects. The difference was a highly statistically significant. There was a significant correlation with the age of the patients for the first break up time. The first break up time in both eyes decreased with the age of the Demodex-infested and non-infested patients. The NIBUT analyses indicate the impact of Demodex mites on the tear film stability. This may suggest possible association of demodicosis with dry eye syndrome.

