You may consider yourself an expert when it comes to the ins and outs of styling a coffee table, but how seasoned are you in the art of buying a coffee table? No matter how many trinkets, trays, and books you layer on top, there’s no disguising bad furniture. Instead of considering a coffee table as an artful opportunity for a ’grammable living room moment, think of it as an anchor for your space. Every piece of furniture that surrounds it (sofa and area rug included) looks to the coffee table for stability. Suffice to say, the surface itself is just as important as what you put on top of it.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 13 DAYS AGO