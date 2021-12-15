ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The effectiveness of split tablet dosing versus alternate-day dosing of warfarin: a randomized control trial

By Chanyapat Kaewsaengeak
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to large dosage variation, a variety of warfarin prescription regimens are utilized for specific doses such as tablet splitting, or pill strength alternating. The clinical comparison between the two is lacking. We hypothesize that both approaches result in different times in therapeutic range. We randomized patients with specific warfarin dosage...

