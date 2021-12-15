The effectiveness of split tablet dosing versus alternate-day dosing of warfarin: a randomized control trial

Optimal fluid therapy significantly affects the maintenance of proper tissue perfusion and, consequently, kidney function. An adverse effect of colloids on kidney function is related to the incidence of postoperative kidney failure. The study aimed to assess the effect of a 3% gelatin solution on kidney function based on the urinary kidney injury molecule-1 (uKIM-1) level. This study used a parallel design and enrolled 64 adult patients with a mean age of 52.5"‰Â±"‰13.1Â years, all of whom underwent a thyroidectomy procedure under general anesthesia. Patients were randomly assigned to three comparison groups, each receiving a different dose of 3% gelatin solution during the thyroidectomy procedure. The patients from study groups A (n"‰="‰21) and B (n"‰="‰21) received a 3% gelatin solution at a dose of 30Â ml/kg and 15Â ml/kg body weight, respectively, during the first hour of the procedure. The patients from the control group C (n"‰="‰22) received an isotonic multi-electrolyte solution. Serum creatinine levels were determined, and urine samples were collected to determine levels of uKIM-1 before, 2Â h, and 24Â h after surgery. The patients' demographic data, type and volume of fluid and hemodynamic status during the surgery were collected from relevant anesthesia protocols and were included in the study data. There were no statistically significant changes between groups in hemodynamic parameters such as systolic and diastolic blood pressure, heart rate, and oxygen saturation values. A statistically significant increase in uKIM-1 level was noted in patients receiving the 3% gelatin solution regardless of the dose. A statistically significant difference in uKIM-1 level was observed between groups A, B, and C measured 24Â h after surgery, with the highest uKIM-1 level in group A. Measurement of uKIM-1 level could be an early and sensitive biomarker of kidney injury. Kidney toxicity of a 3% gelatin solution, evaluated based on the level of uKIM-1 in urine, correlates with transfused fluid volume. This study was retrospectively registered in the ISRCTN clinical trials registry (ISRCTN73266049, 08/04/2021: https://www.isrctn.com/ISRCTN73266049).

