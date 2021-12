News Bites for December 15... ...The RAB will start the New Year with a two-part presentation “How To Make 2022 Your Best Year Ever,” offering tips from fellow broadcasters on how to better plan and be prepared for the new year and including a deep dive into specific RAB tools and services. The first event is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 12pm (CT) and will feature Jim Loftus, COO, Seven Mountains Media; Gerardo Martínez, CRO, Lazer Media; Katie Reid, VP/GM, Cox Media Group; and Nicky Sparrow, Senior VP of Multicultural Sales, iHeartMedia. Registration information can be viewed HERE. Part two of the series takes place Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, and features RAB’s senior staff. Registration information for part two can be viewed HERE.

