ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

A shopper's guide to the best sustainable Christmas trees to buy in 2021

By Sarah Rodrigues
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you the type to put up your Christmas tree the minute the Hallowe’en pumpkin is composted, or do you leave it until the day before? Either way, there’s little doubt that this tradition, often believed to have been introduced to this country by Queen Victoria’s husband Prince Albert in 1840,...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

25 holiday gifts under $25: Presents they'll love that only LOOK expensive

When it comes to shopping for holiday presents, it's the thought that counts, of course - but finding an amazing holiday gift under $25 is something we can all appreciate. We've found amazing holiday gifts from brands like Lululemon, Coach and Skims, and your favorite stores, too, from Target to Nordstrom - and they all come in at $25 or less.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Christmas Elf#Real Tree#The Carbon Trust#Etsy#Bethany Christian Trust
EnjoySLO

Where to buy a Christmas tree this holiday!

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in SLO County. What better way to get ready for the holiday season than to go out with the family to purchase a beautiful Christmas tree to decorate. Christmas trees are a great way to get the holiday spirit going and what better way to EnjoySLO than to purchase one locally. Here is a full list of locations you can purchase your Christmas trees each holiday season:
ATASCADERO, CA
Wwd.com

By the Numbers: A Retailer’s Guide to 2022 Shopper Preferences

In this special Trend Spy report, WWD takes a deep dive into the latest consumer research and shopping data from Klarna, a leading global payments provider and shopping service with over 21 million U.S. consumers and 250,000 global retail partners (including Bloomingdale’s, Sephora, and Farfetch). Here, WWD breaks down the latest behavioral shifts and consumer preferences across Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, revealing must-know insights into what to expect among each demographic in 2022 – from what they’ll be buying, to where and how they’ll shop.
RETAIL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Best Christmas trees represent spirit of the season

All of us have seen hundreds of Christmas trees. This year’s trees are among the best ever. Trees o... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
LIFESTYLE
98.1 The Hawk

Keep This In Mind If You Are Buying A Real Christmas Tree

The first full week in December is "Christmas Tree Week" and the big rage this year seems to be the brightly colored live Christmas tree. I noticed last year that more people were putting up a real Christmas tree for the first time in a long time so it makes sense they might go a step further this year.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Shopping
Country
Scotland
Telegraph

The best panettones for Christmas 2021, tried and tested

Panettone is a Christmas staple now, firmly on the food shopping list each year. Whether you eat yours for breakfast or with a cuppa later on in the day, it always makes a seasonal appearance. The gloriously festive sweet bread from Milan has conquered the world, becoming a Christmas tradition...
FOOD & DRINKS
Elle

The 30 Best Buys From Net-A-Porter's Christmas Sale

We all need a bit of cheering up at this time of year, and Net-A-Porter has very kindly come through with a great, big pre-Christmas sale which is brimming with fabulous, joyous fashion at a fraction of the usual price. It's perfect timing for the perennially disorganised who have only...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Telegraph

Christmas wreath cake recipe

This pretty cake has a light and fluffy, yet rich, moist crumb. I know some of you might find glacé cherries a little too much, and you probably aren’t wrong – aside from a handful of recipes, this one included, I’m inclined to agree. They are, after all, a shallow ingredient that’s more about looks than taste.
RECIPES
The Independent

10 best sustainable cookbooks to help you reduce your food waste

The impact that food production has on the planet is well-documented, with a recent study finding that our food systems are responsible for more than a third (34 per cent ) of all man-made greenhouse gas emissions. While the onus is primarily on large corporations and governments to help drive down this hefty carbon footprint, there are ways that we, as home cooks, can pull our weight too, tweaking the way we shop and cook.It’s easier said than done, though. There isn’t one single formula for a sustainable diet and opinions vary hugely on what’s best for nature when it comes...
RECIPES
WFXR

Use these safety tips to help avoid a potential Christmas tree fire

(WFXR) – Christmas is just days away. As the holiday approaches, you should let your guard down over the safety of your Christmas tree. We love the sparkle of the lights and the glistening tinsel, but it’s still important not to create a huge fire hazard with your tree. Lieutenant Zack Dunnigan with the Dublin […]
LIFESTYLE
CNET

New Best Buy flash sale is a last-minute shopper's dream

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Christmas is just over a week away, and if you've still got some gift shopping to do, you're cutting it pretty close as far as online ordering goes. Many retailers are starting to implement their shipping deadlines, and there are plenty of items that are already unavailable for Christmas delivery. But delivery isn't the way to get your shopping done. Best Buy's 72-hour flash sale, which expires on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 11:59 p.m. CT (9:59 p.m. PT, 12:59 a.m. ET), brings tons of great offers on items that are available for curbside pickup, so you can drive off with your gift in hand within an hour of ordering. You can browse the entire flash sale selection here:
SHOPPING
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

It’s time for delightful winter blooms, tree planting and garden cleanup

While winter is not typically a time we think of for blooms, there are a few winter flowers I always look forward to including some of the camellias, snowdrops, and Japanese flowering apricot (Prunus mume). I was first charmed by Snowdrops (Galanthus nivalis) when I lived in Pennsylvania and brought some with me when I […] The post It’s time for delightful winter blooms, tree planting and garden cleanup appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy