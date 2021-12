As more podcasters launch subscription options for fans of their show, the latest edition of the Fall 2021 Podcast Download report from Cumulus Media and Signal Hill Insights offers some clues about how to best market the option to listeners. Its survey finds that among weekly podcast listeners, 35% said bonus episodes are the benefit that would make them willing to pay for a podcast. About a quarter (26%) said access to extended episodes appeals to them, while 22% said early access to episodes would get them to open their wallet.

