Currencies

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Bounces Around Same Big Figure

dailyforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British pound went back and forth on Tuesday as we continue to hang about the 1.32 handle. This is an area that has attracted a lot of attention as of late, but quite frankly this has been such a negative market that it should not be a huge surprise to...

www.dailyforex.com

dailyforex.com

Forex Forecast: Pairs in Focus

The difference between success and failure in Forex trading is very likely to depend mostly upon which currency pairs you choose to trade each week and in which direction, and not on the exact trading methods you might use to determine trade entries and exits. When starting the trading week,...
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls eye 1.3380 after BOE out-hawks Fed

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls eye 1.3380 after BOE out-hawks Fed, Omicron empowers bears. They say the Federal Reserve signals, the Bank of England acts. This week the "Old Lady" was the first to move among major central banks in raising borrowing costs, which boosted GBP/USD, outweighing Omicron's fears. Looking ahead, the main factors impacting the pound over Christmas are the virus, final UK GDP, a bulk of US figures and speculation about central banks' next moves.
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: GBP/USD

Cable caught a bid today as the Bank of England unexpectedly raised rates. As the market looks to reprice after a widely seen poorly communicated BoE meeting, Sterling could squeeze higher, especially if the pair clears the 1.3350 level resistance on a daily close. This is previous support from Nov. 12 and we rejected that level today following the BoE rate decision. RSI has been divergent in early December and this is finally starting to weigh on price. A move back to the 1.3500 level would be expected on a break higher.
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs to clear 1.3370 hurdle to stretch higher

GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase following Thursday's rally. BOE hiked its policy rate by 15 basis points as it expects inflation to peak at 6% in April. GBP/USD could gather additional bullish momentum if it manages to clear 1.3370. GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase below 1.3350...
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Markets Slam Into 200 Day EMA

Gold markets have rallied significantly during the trading session on Thursday to reach towards the 200 day EMA. By doing so, it does suggest that there is more strength coming, but at this point in time it looks like we need to get a lot of noise out of the way. The fact that we have touched that 200 day EMA will attract a lot of attention in and of itself, but it should also be noted that the $1800 level is just above.
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Attempts Bullish Reversal

Sterling surged after the Bank of England raised its interest rates to 0.25%. The pound has been treading water above 1.3170. The sellers’ struggle to push lower and the buyers’ attempts above 1.3260 suggest that the mood could be improving. A break above 1.3300 has prompted the bears...
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Pulls Back to 50 Day EMA

The NASDAQ 100 has initially tried to rally during the day on Thursday to continue the recovery that kicked off on Wednesday after the FOMC meeting. However, we have seen a complete turnaround during the trading session, showing signs of a complete capitulation almost as soon as New York City opened. With this being the case, the market then crashed into the 50 day EMA. We are closing towards the bottom of the range, which of course is a very negative look, and at this point it seems as if the market is not completely convinced that the Federal Reserve is not going to do serious damage to the economy.
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD analysis: Retreats to 50-hour SMA

The GBP/USD jumped on Thursday due to the unexpected Bank of England rate hike at 12:00 GMT. The rate's jump stopped at the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 1.3371. The event was followed by a decline, which on Friday found support in the 50-hour simple moving average and the December high-level zone at 1.3277/1.3288.
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, XAU/USD, USD/CHF

GBP/USD is trading at 1.3333; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3275 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3495. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3180. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3095.
dailyforex.com

CAC 40 Forecast: Index Gives Up Gains in Choppy Trading

The Parisian CAC 40 Index initially shot above the €7000 level on Wednesday but then gave back the gains late in the day as we plunged towards the €6900 level. That is where the 50 day EMA sits and is rising. The resulting candlestick for the day is a bit of a shooting star, so I do not know that support will hold, at least in the short term. Nonetheless, there should be plenty of support underneath near the €6800 level based upon the trend line. It is also worth noting that we are currently sitting right at a gap from about two weeks ago.
dailyforex.com

ETH/USD Forecast: Ethereum Recovers to Reach for 4000 Again

The Ethereum market fell on Wednesday, but then turned around to show signs of life again as we approach the $4000 level at the time of writing. This is an area that previously had been support, so now it should be resistance, at least in theory. Ultimately, the market is likely to continue to see this as an area of interest, and I think we will probably see a little bit of “market memory” come into the picture. The $4000 level has a lot of psychological importance attached to it as well, so all of that being said I think you need to look at it through that prism.
DailyFx

EUR/USD, GBP/USD: Rate Decisions as Price Sits at Major Levels

It’s the part of the year that’s especially busy. And while much of the free world shops until they drop, virtually or in person, traders are glued to their terminals as a raft of data brings the potential to unsettle trends and roil markets. But, after this week,...
