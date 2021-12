The Contract is just one of the many DLCs in GTA Online. This DLC introduces you to a whole new story involving Franklin and Dr. Dre. It turns out that Dr. Dre had his phone stolen during the Cayo Perico DLC and is now looking for you to help him get it back. Before you get to that, there are a few things that need to be done first. Here is how you start The Contract DLC in GTA Online.

