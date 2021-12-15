ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Vattenfall reaches final investment decision for two Danish wind farms

power-technology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVattenfall has reached the final investment decision (FID), valued at $866m (€769m), to build the Vesterhav Syd (168MW) and Vesterhav Nord (176MW) offshore wind farms in Denmark. The investment decision will enable Vattenfall and its suppliers to begin the final phase of development works at the two wind...

www.power-technology.com

Comments / 0

Related
power-technology.com

Ocean Winds and Aker to invest in Scottish renewable energy supply chain

Ocean Winds and Aker Offshore Wind have announced an early investment package of $310m (£235m) to support the renewable energy supply chain in Scotland. The package is part of their joint bids for the ScotWind offshore leasing process and to create a supply chain capacity in Scotland well ahead of the emergence of floating offshore wind farms in the country’s deep waters.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Swedish developer Vattenfall commits to delayed Danish offshore wind farms

Vattenfall has made a €769 million final investment decision on its 176MW Vesterhav Nord Vesterhav Nord (176MW) Offshoreoff Thyborøn, Denmark, Europe Click to see full details and 168MW Vesterhav Syd Vesterhav Syd (168MW) Offshoreoff Søndervig, Denmark, Europe Click to see full details nearshore wind farms in the Danish North Sea.
INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Sembcorp Energy UK to build battery storage system in Teesside

Sembcorp Energy UK (SEUK), a subsidiary of Singapore-based energy and urban development company Sembcorp Industries, is set to build a 360MW battery energy storage system (BESS) at the Wilton International industrial site in Teesside, UK. The BESS facility will be built in tranches on land already owned by SEUK with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Vattenfall receives planning consent for Norfolk Boreas wind farm

The UK Government has granted planning approval for Vattenfall’s 1.8GW Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farm located off England’s east coast. The facility will have the capacity to generate enough clean energy to power almost two million UK homes while offsetting three million tonnes of carbon emissions a year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind#Wind Farms#Wind Turbine#Danish#The Vesterhav Syd#344mw#Siemens Gamesa#Bladt Industries#Eew#Deme#Asso
arctictoday.com

Volkswagen invests in a north Sweden wind farm

The German automaker Volkswagen will invest €40 million in solar and wind power across Europe by 2025, including in the wind park operator WPD Onshore Aldermyrberget in Skellefteå, northern Sweden, according to regional news outlet Affärer i Norr. By acquiring a stake in the wind park, VW...
BUSINESS
windpowermonthly.com

Offshore wind farm in Dutch lake finally online

The 382.7MW Fryslân Fryslân (382.7MW) OffshoreFriesland, Netherlands, Europe Click to see full details nearshore wind farm, located in Dutch waters 5.6km off Friesland in the IJsselmeer section of the North Sea, has been fully commissioned, developer Ventolines has confirmed. The project, one of the largest in the Netherlands,...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
power-technology.com

Inpex agrees to buy stakes in two Dutch offshore wind farms

Japanese oil and gas company Inpex has agreed to acquire stakes in the Luchterduinen and Borssele III/IV offshore wind farms located offshore from the Netherlands. The company will sign a stock transfer agreement with Diamond Generating Europe, a second-generation subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corporation. Under the terms of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Japanese firm ships Fujairah F3 turbines

Mitsubishi Power has shipped three M701JAC gas turbines to the Fujairah 3 (F3) power plant in the UAE from its Takasago Machinery Works in Japan. The generators will power the 2,400MW F3 combined-cycle gas turbine plant, which the Fujairah Power Company F3 will develop. The M701JAC has over 64% efficiency,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Tunisia approves five solar schemes

The Tunisian Government has approved the implementation of five solar independent power producer (IPP) projects with a total capacity of 500MW. It is understood that the contracts for these projects were awarded in 2020. The government’s approval is expected to facilitate the construction and completion of the projects, according to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Hanhikivi 1, Finland

Hanhikivi 1 is a 1,250MW nuclear reactor planned in Northern Ostrobothnia, Finland. The nuclear reactor is currently in permitting stage. The construction on the reactor is likely to commence in 2023. The plant proponent is expected to achieve the first power from the reactor in 2029 and is planned for commissioning in the same year.
INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

US state Massachusetts selects Avangrid Renewables’ offshore wind project

US state Massachusetts has selected Avangrid’s subsidiary Avangrid Renewables’ joint venture (JV) offshore wind project ‘Commonwealth Wind’ as part of the state’s third offshore wind competitive procurement process. With more than 1.2GW capacity, the JV project is claimed to be the largest offshore wind facility...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
power-technology.com

Australia’s Northern Territory to host major green hydrogen project

A 10GW green hydrogen project in the Australian outback – using a novel water-to-air hydrogen production technology – has been granted Major Project Status by the Northern Territory (NT) Government. As such, the US$10.75bn facility will be fast-tracked through the planning process, with the state government working with developer Aqua Aerem to bring the project to full scale.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TrendHunter.com

Battery-Packed Wind Farm Ships

It's commonplace for tankers to transport oil, gas and coal around the world so Japan-based startup PowerX is imagining the near-future when these vessels could be instead transporting clean power stored in batteries. The brand's Power ARK vessels are intended to carry renewable energy that is sourced from wind turbines that are located very far off of the coast. This would help to capture the energy of very strong wind currents that are found further off-shore than where existing wind farms are situated.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Bulgaria, Greece talk energy cooperation, regional stability

Leaders of Bulgaria and Greece on Monday discussed bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, with an emphasis on reducing their reliance on Russian gas through the speedy completion of a key gas interconnector linking the neighboring countries. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who is the first European leader to visit Bulgaria since the formation of a new government there, met with his Bulgarian counterpart, Kiril Petkov, and the country’s president, Rumen Radev. “The project is of strategic importance for Bulgaria and Greece and the two countries have already agreed to complete it as quickly as possible," Mitsotakis noted after...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Human cost of China's green energy rush ahead of Winter Olympics

Beaten, forced off their land, cheated out of money, and even falsely imprisoned -- farmers in China say they are paying a heavy price as authorities rush to deliver on ambitious pledges to ramp up national green energy output. China has vowed the upcoming Winter Olympics 2022 will be the first Games to be run entirely on wind and solar energy, and have built scores of facilities to increase capacity -- but activists warn ordinary people are being exploited by "land grabs" in the process. In a hamlet near Beijing, the Long family -- who say they've lost more than half their agricultural land to a sprawling solar farm next door -- now have so little income they are burning corn husks and plastic bags to stay warm in winter. "We were promised just 1,000 yuan per mu of land each year when the power company leased the land for 25 years," farmer Long from Huangjiao village said, using a Chinese unit of land equal to approximately 667 square metres.
SPORTS
The Independent

£3 million funding to help off-grid communities develop greener energy

Communities in off-grid locations are being invited to apply for a share in £3 million worth of funding to help them develop greener and cheaper energy.The investment aims to empower communities which operate existing local independent grid electricity systems to develop independent and climate-friendly electricity supplies.The Scottish Government said £3 million is being made available through its Community and Renewable Energy Scheme (Cares) to help those in rural and island areas develop projects in 2022-23.Applications to the fund, administered by Local Energy Scotland, are now open.We know that there are some unique challenges to establishing zero and low carbon electricity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy