Economy

Boost your B2B Marketing Strategy with Crucial Buyer Insights

By MTS Guest Author
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has reshaped many aspects of the business landscape and as a result, B2B marketers are having to adapt to a ‘new normal’ and rework their strategies accordingly. One of the most integral drivers of a successful marketing campaign is a clear understanding of buyers’ purchasing...

martechseries.com

martechseries.com

Cybersecurity Marketing Society Releases First Annual 2021 State of Cybersecurity Marketing Report

Report shares data and insights to overcome marketing challenges in cybersecurity, and serves as launching point for new cybersecurity marketer crowdsourced salary tool. The Cybersecurity Marketing Society announces its first, annual, groundbreaking State of Cybersecurity Marketing Report aimed at helping cybersecurity marketers uncover critical insights in marketing trends, growth strategies, and career paths.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Kate Adams, SVP of Marketing at Validity

Kate Adams, SVP of Marketing at Validity chats about Validity’s DemandTools capabilities while sharing a few thoughts on what it takes to implement stronger data management processes to prevent bad data from impacting marketing goals:. _______. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat, Kate! Could you please walk us through...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Increasing Focus on Advancing Digital Customer Experience (CX) Transformation for Brands Boosts European Outsourcing Industry

CX outsourcers can positively affect the customer journey, helping brands deliver a consistent and appropriate digital experience. Personalization, 24/7 availability, and support through digital channels should enable most brands to keep up with changes in customer behavior. According to Frost & Sullivan, the European outsourcing industry’s focus on improving the conversational customer experience has significantly boosted pandemic recovery, with CX outsourcing revenues expected to grow by 10.1% this year.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Nutshell Earns First-Ever ‘Leader’ Placement in G2’s Winter 2022 Grid® Report for Email Marketing

Michigan-Based Growth Software Company Also Earns Top Rankings in CRM, Sales Engagement, and Sales Analytics Categories. For the first time ever, Nutshell has been named a “Leader” in G2’s Grid® Report for Email Marketing, an honor reserved for software solutions that are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial Market Presence scores based on market share, company size, and social impact.
TECHNOLOGY
#B2b Marketing#Account Based Marketing#Marketing Strategies#Content Marketing#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview
martechseries.com

TaskUs Partners with Artificial Intelligence Provider ASAPP to Offer a Customer Experience of the Future

CCW BPO of the Year, TaskUs, and Automation Solution of the Year Finalist, ASAPP, Work to Advance Digital Engagement in First Deal. TaskUs, Inc., a leading digital outsourcing provider for high growth companies, has announced a strategic partnership with ASAPP, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) research-driven company, at Customer Contact Week (CCW). The partnership will unlock the contact center of the future powered by digitally enabled customer service teammates and AI-Native technology to elevate frontline teammates’ performance.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Boostr Launches Commissions Product for Publishers

The omnichannel CRM and Order Management platform’s new product creates revolutionary transparency in the sales process for Ad Sales Teams. Boostr, the leading omnichannel CRM and Order Management platform designed for media and advertising companies, today announced the launch of its new Commissions Product for its CRM and OMS platforms. A first for the media industry, now companies using Boostr’s CRM or OMS can automatically calculate incentive payments per seller based on their performance.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

GumGum Acquires Attention Measurement And Optimization Platform Playground xyz

Making GumGum One of The First Ad Tech Companies to Offer Creative, Context, and Attention Measurement in One Platform. GumGum, a global media and technology leader, specializing in contextual intelligence, announced the acquisition of Playground xyz, a global attention based advertising platform. The transaction was done using a mix of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive. With the addition of Playground xyz, GumGum will now provide advertisers the ability to measure the attention of their contextually-driven campaigns without the use of personal data.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Digital Content Transformed by AI Technology

Uniquify, a Silicon Valley neural network technology and AI edge computing company, is unveiling AI and cloud technology that will transform today’s digital content for consumers. Mobile phones, TVs, tablets, and computers offer access to a tremendous amount of digital content. However, digital content hasn’t changed fundamentally from the content available 40-60 years ago. Uniquify is announcing an AI and cloud technology that will result in individually tailored, interactive, and editable digital content that will provide consumers with immersive and personalized viewing experiences. This technology is based on Uniquify’s proprietary Neural Network 2.0 technology.
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
The Drum

TV and Social: 10 ways to effectively boost your advertising strategy

The Asia-Pacific region will be home to more than two billion digital video viewers by 2022. Video streaming has officially entered the mainstream, coinciding with increased social media use around the globe. Meanwhile, the rise of users watching video content on smartphones is fuelling a fusion of mobile, TV, and digital. These changes in viewer habits have a tremendous impact on how brands can best reach their audiences.
TV & VIDEOS
smallbusinessbrain

5 Ideas For Your Small Business Digital Marketing Strategy

Digital marketing is a rather quintessential aspect that determines the success of every other brand today. An effective digital marketing strategy can help small and medium businesses raise awareness about their brands and ultimately generate sales in the long run. That being said, creating a good digital marketing strategy can be challenging if you aren’t sure about where to start. Discover below some of the top ideas that you can leverage for your digital marketing strategy.
SMALL BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Experts Reveal Top Digital Marketing Trends of 2022

As the New Year approaches, experts at The Brains Marketing have revealed the top digital marketing trends of 2022. These trends are key for businesses looking to grow and stand out in today’s competitive landscape. In a long-form blog post, The Brains give a roundup of the key learnings...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

RainFocus Hires VP of Events to Drive Strategy and Execution for Global In-Person, Virtual, and Hybrid Events

Rodney Hart joins RainFocus to elevate the event experience for the company and its customers. RainFocus, provider of the next-generation enterprise event marketing platform, today announced its latest leadership hire, Rodney Hart, VP of events. Hart, who spent the last nine years at Dell Technologies (formerly EMC Corporation), brings deep event technology knowledge and experience to RainFocus. In his new role, he is responsible for managing the strategy for RainFocus-owned and third-party events, delivering best practices using the RainFocus platform, and reinforcing RainFocus’ commitment to providing customers with industry-leading experiences.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

John Deere Selects Thoughtworks to Drive More Unified Digital Experiences for Global B2B and B2C Customers

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, today announced signing a multi-year agreement with John Deere, a world leader in providing advanced products, technology and services for customers revolutionizing the agriculture and construction industries. Marketing Technology News: GigCapital4 and BigBear.ai Announce Shareholder...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

durhamlane Takes Home Silver At The B2B Marketing Awards

Pan-European sales and marketing specialist durhamlane has taken home a silver award at the industry-leading 2021 B2B Marketing Awards for its account-based marketing (ABM) campaign targeting the financial services industry. durhamlane, which is headquartered in North Shields, secured silver in the ‘Best use of Direct Mail’ category, which is awarded...
ECONOMY
CMSWire

B2B Marketers: Make Your Email Newsletter a Thing

Here’s a dirty little secret about B2B marketing:. We think of our email list in a transactional manner: A sea of names to guide down the sales funnel. A vehicle to turn leads into opportunities. An avenue to revenue. As a result, we create a drip campaign or an...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

How to acquire customer research that shapes your go-to-market strategy

If you can get to grips with the below areas you’ll be much more prepared when deciding what type of marketing resource you want:. What triggers your customer to decide your product is the one?. Who else are you competing against?. I’m going to introduce you to three frameworks...
ECONOMY
mediapost.com

B2B Marketers Confront Challenges With First-Party Data

The need for first-party customer data is evident among business-to-business (B2B) marketers as they grapple with pandemic disruptions, such as the shift to remote work. However, only 21% of B2B sales and marketing executives said capturing such information is a top priority for their business in 2022, according to Dun …
ECONOMY
New Haven Register

A song called 'Startup' that your marketing strategy can compose in 2022

When we talk about undertaking and entering the world of innovation , we can say that it is the perfect design to generate the right business model, but to start composing this song it is important to know what is the rhythm that you want to take. In order to...
MUSIC
martechseries.com

TravelMole Launches New B2B Integrated Marketing Platform

TravelMole launches an integrated B2B website and newsletter content marketing suite for destinations and travel suppliers to complement its email marketing. TravelMole has launched its Partner Zone platform, an integrated innovative B2B website and newsletter content marketing suite for destinations and travel suppliers to complement its email marketing. The partners post their press releases, announcements, special offers, agent training, webinars, e-brochures, videos, and authoritative content, which are SEO optimized and links back to the Partner’s page. They reach TravelMole.com, Partner newsletters, and social media members, subscribers, and followers, which include 85,000 UK travel agents and professionals, over 120,000 in US and 70,000 in Asia Pacific and Australia.
MARKETING
The Drum

B2B marketing that meets the new needs of decision-makers

It’s clear that, despite being tested by the pandemic, business-to-business (B2B) marketers are at the top of their game and exploring new avenues for growth through the dynamic application of strategy, creativity, culture, digitization, and content. Against this exciting backdrop, The Drum partnered with The Wall Street Journal | Barron’s...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

