Insurance Company Lemonade Bets On Bitcoin To Diversify Assets

By Jaroslaw Adamowski
cryptonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn another example of a business that seeks to diversify its portfolio with crypto assets, US insurance company Lemonade has purchased bitcoin (BTC) for its balance sheet, as indicated by a recent regulatory filing. During the first nine months of this year, the firm acquired a total of USD...

cryptonews.com

cryptonews.com

Patrick Bet-David: Bitcoin is Here To Stay

In this episode of Coin Stories, Natalie Brunell talks to the entrepreneur and financial advisor Patrick Bet-David. He talks about Bitcoin and the importance of learning how to fully process issues. The episode premiered on December 16, 2021.
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Financial Services Company SBI Group Launches Diversified Crypto Fund in Japan

SBI Group, the financial services company group based in Tokyo, Japan, has announced the launch of a crypto asset fund that consists of seven different digital currencies. The crypto fund launched by the Japanese company includes bitcoin, ethereum, xrp, litecoin, bitcoin cash, chainlink, and polkadot. SBI Group’s New Crypto Fund...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Why SEC's “Crypto Mom” Fights For Bitcoin

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce joins Scott Melker aka The Wolf of All Streets to discuss the mission of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Howey test, stigmas surrounding Bitcoin, and overprotection. The episode premiered on December 16, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Coinbase President on Future of Crypto & Regulation

Coinbase President Emilie Choi sits down with Bloomberg Technology's Emily Chang to talk about crypto in 2022, why clear regulation is needed, and what happened with Coinbase's recent outage. She also weighs in on the role of crypto in the metaverse and why it is a "threat" to social media companies.
MARKETS
#Digital Assets#Insurance Company#Lemonade#Btc#Sec#Intangibles Goodwill#European#Microstrategy
power-technology.com

Stem to buy solar asset management software company AlsoEnergy

US-based energy storage company Stem has signed a definitive agreement to acquire solar asset management software provider AlsoEnergy in a stock and cash transaction valued at $695m. The deal is intended to create a ‘one-stop shop’ solution for renewable energy projects by combining Stem’s storage optimisation capabilities with AlsoEnergy’s solar...
SOFTWARE
bitcoinmagazine.com

How Will Federal Reserve Asset Tapering Impact The Bitcoin Market?

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Yesterday, the Federal Reserve Board announced doubling the pace of its asset tapering...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoining in an Unfree World - Stephan Livera

In this presentation, Stephan Livera, host of The Stephan Livera Podcast, lays out his thoughts about using Bitcoin in an increasingly restrictive world. Recorded at the Bit Block Boom 2021 conference which took place at the end of August 2021.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Company NYDIG Raises $1B At $7B Valuation

NYDIG has raised an impressive $1 billion in a funding round led by WestCap. The institutional bitcoin broker is now valued at $7 billion. WestCap led what is likely the largest funding round in the history of Bitcoin. NYDIG has raised $1 billion in a new funding round led by...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Kraken CEO: Bitcoin Under 40K Is a Buying Opportunity

Kraken CEO Jesse Powell joins Bloomberg's Emily Chang to share his crypto predictions for next year, where he thinks the market is going, crypto volatility and what that means for regulation, and the impact of having more mainstream institutions pouring into the crypto space. The segment aired on December 14,...
STOCKS
investing.com

Bitcoin Will Lead Recovery in Risk Assets When Sentiment Improves

Investing.com – Bitcoin has followed traditional risk assets like stocks lower recently amid jitters about impending action from the Federal Reserve, but when sentiment on risk assets flips positive BTC will lead the recovery. BTC/USD rose 3.7% to $48,375. "The [sell-off] in bitcoin is raising some questions on whether...
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Diversified Healthcare Financing Company Bright Health Group Secures $750 Million

Bright Health Group announced recently that it raised a $750 million round of funding. These are the details. Bright Health Group — a technology-enabled fully aligned system of care built for healthcare’s consumer retail market — announced a $750 million financing to support continued growth. This funding round includes a strategic investment by Cigna Ventures, the corporate venture capital partner, and a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Cigna Corporation as a new investor in the company. The company’s largest existing shareholder New Enterprise Associates (NEA) will also participate as a co-investor. And the investment from these two leading institutions demonstrates support for the expansion of Bright Health Group’s differentiated alignment model.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

How Will Lemonade Win Against Insurance Technology Competitors?

Over the past few years, several technology-focused insurance disruptors have come on to the public markets, but Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) is emerging as a winner in the space. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded Nov. 29, Lemonade's co-CEO and co-founder Daniel Schreiber sits down with Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel to discuss how Lemonade plans to maintain its competitive advantage.
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin-focused NYDIG Raises USD 1B, Golden State FTX, Bitfinex Recovers 6 BTC + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Bitcoin (BTC)-focused financial services firm NYDIG said it has completed a USD 1bn funding round that values the company at USD 7bn. The round was led by growth equity firm WestCap, with participation from prior leads Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective, as well as strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv, MassMutual, Morgan Stanley, and New York Life. The capital will be used to further develop NYDIG's institutional-grade Bitcoin platform using recent upgrades to the Bitcoin protocol with capabilities such as bitcoin and Lightning payments, asset tokenization, and smart contracts, the firm said.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Is Bitcoin Still an Inflation Hedge?

Real Vision's Raoul Pal joins Maggie Lake to discuss his bets in the crytpoverse, surging U.S. inflation, and Bitcoin. The episode was live-streamed on December 10, 2021.
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

Bitcoin: Trades like a risk asset

When the Omicron defat variant fears broke over the US Thanksgiving at the end of November BTC prices were remarkably resilient. There then followed a whole week where worries grew about a more infectious variant that at least had the potential to be vaccine resistant. Through all the worry BTC held. That was until last weekend over December 04 and December 05 when BTC fell around 30% Ouch! It is falls like these that keep many investors away. Many retail investors will use some degree of leverage. If you are using wide stops and high leverage the risks being taken can quickly become unmanageable.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Fixed assets are long-term assets that companies use to operate

Fixed assets are noncurrent assets that companies will use for more than a year. Common examples of fixed assets include land, factories, and machinery. Analysts may look at fixed assets and related financial ratios when comparing companies. Visit Insider's Investing Reference library for more stories. A fixed asset is an...
MARKETS

