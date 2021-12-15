Insurance Company Lemonade Bets On Bitcoin To Diversify Assets

When the Omicron defat variant fears broke over the US Thanksgiving at the end of November BTC prices were remarkably resilient. There then followed a whole week where worries grew about a more infectious variant that at least had the potential to be vaccine resistant. Through all the worry BTC held. That was until last weekend over December 04 and December 05 when BTC fell around 30% Ouch! It is falls like these that keep many investors away. Many retail investors will use some degree of leverage. If you are using wide stops and high leverage the risks being taken can quickly become unmanageable.

