EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Gives Up Gains to Form Triangle

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe euro initially tried to rally on Tuesday but gave back early gains to show signs of weakness again. Ultimately, this is a market that I think will find reasons to fall, not the least of which will probably end up being the Federal Reserve and its meeting over the next...

Forex Forecast: Pairs in Focus

The difference between success and failure in Forex trading is very likely to depend mostly upon which currency pairs you choose to trade each week and in which direction, and not on the exact trading methods you might use to determine trade entries and exits. When starting the trading week,...
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD stayed in consolidation between 1.1185/1382 last week and outlook is unchanged. Further decline will remain in favor as long as 1.1382 resistance holds. Break of 1.1185 will resume larger decline from 1.2348. Next target is 161.8% projection of 1.2265 to 1.1663 from 1.1908 at 1.0934. On the upside, firm break of 1.1382 resistance should confirm short term bottoming at 1.1186. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 1.1432).
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
GBP/USD Forecast: Bullish Move After BOE Rate Hike

The British pound has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday but has given up about half of the gains. The markets of course are very sensitive to the central bank announcements, and with that being the case the Bank of England raising interest rates from 0.1% to 0.25% sent the British pound much higher. However, this was probably more along the lines of a “repricing of the British pound.”
EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1331. Despite euro's impressive rally in post-FOMC New York to 1.1299 on Wednesday, then yesterday's break there to 1.1360 after ECB's unchanged rate decision, subsequent retreat to 1.1299 suggests choppy trading inside recent 1.1187-1.1382 broad range would continue, below 1.1291/99 yields weakness to 1.1254/58 but 1.1223 should contain downside.
FTSE 100 Forecast: Index Continues to Attempt Recovery

The FTSE 100 has gapped higher to kick off the session on Thursday but did struggle a bit towards the top of the range, as we stopped right at the 7275 level. Nonetheless, we have recently bounced from the 50 day EMA, testing the 7200 level, and then finding value hunters. At this point, if we can break above the top of the candlestick for the trading session on Thursday, that would open up a move back to the 7400 level.
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Pulls Back to 50 Day EMA

The NASDAQ 100 has initially tried to rally during the day on Thursday to continue the recovery that kicked off on Wednesday after the FOMC meeting. However, we have seen a complete turnaround during the trading session, showing signs of a complete capitulation almost as soon as New York City opened. With this being the case, the market then crashed into the 50 day EMA. We are closing towards the bottom of the range, which of course is a very negative look, and at this point it seems as if the market is not completely convinced that the Federal Reserve is not going to do serious damage to the economy.
