Kyrie Irving Trade to Dallas for Kristaps Porzingis? Mavs Respond to Rumor

DALLAS - We have at times amused ourselves with the notion of the Dallas Mavs calling the Brooklyn Nets about the idea of trading for absentee star Kyrie Irving.

We have even entertained ourselves with the fit of Kristaps Porzingis leaving Dallas and landing in Brooklyn as part of a trade.

The Mavs, it seems, are neither amused or entertained.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban is denying a report out of New York that insists Dallas has initiated conversation with the Nets about such a deal.

Porzingis’ health, an issue both before and since his move to the Mavs via blockbuster trade with the other team in New York, the Knicks, is the foundation of any such trade gossip. But at the moment? KP is playing at a high level for Dallas …

While Irving isn’t playing at all for the Nets.

Two points worth noting:

One, the New York media is notorious for its endless series of “blockbuster trade talks.”

Lakers Top Mavs in OT: 'Dangerous'? Dirk Preaches Patience

"It’s not really the time to panic in early December.'' - The iconic Dirk Nowitzki

Dec 15, 2021

Mavs Fall to LeBron’s Lakers in OT Thriller

One of the most highly-anticipated home games of the season lived up to the billing

Dec 15, 2021

Mavs Reveal Injury Decision On Luka: How Long Will He Sit Out?

Doncic has been hampered since spraining his left ankle on Nov. 15. He was forced to miss three straight games before opting to make his return, but the injury issue did not subside.

Dec 15, 2021

Two, Cuban is notorious for (wisely) denying the existence of trade talks involving players presently in his employ.

The Mavs front office, we know, has a sincere belief in wanting to gather more evidence before pulling the plug on this current edition of its Luka Doncic-led team. Meanwhile, acquiring the controversial Irving is made less palatable than ever due to the fact he has not played for Brooklyn this season due to New York City’s COVID vaccine mandate.

Our take: Once upon a time, Porzingis presented a pair of problems for Dallas, his injury issues and his chemistry conflict with Doncic. Right now? Porzingis, 26, is averaging 29.8 minutes with the Mavs, scoring 19.5 points a game while hitting 45 percent of his shots. So, as neither of those "pair of problems'' are presently issues, Dallas would be “selling high” in such a trade … and getting in return a player with his own issues - led by questions about his eligibility to play.

“Selling high” is one thing. But doing so while “buying low” makes for a losing swap.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Mavs & Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys & Mavs Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!