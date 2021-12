Those unfortunate enough to get hit flush by Derrick Lewis tend not to remember much about the experience. Chris Daukaus can probably attest to as much. “The Black Beast” broke a tie with Matt Brown and established himself as the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s all-time leader in knockouts (13), as he brought down Daukaus with punches in the first round of their UFC Fight Night 199 headliner on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Lewis tagged another figurative toe 3:36 into Round 1.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO