Despite the increasing clouds today we will remain dry across the area, but it is chilly with temps in the 40s at midday, and highs today will be in the low to mid 50s. A surface low is organizing to our southwest and will track along the Gulf Coast tonight and tomorrow. Showers to our southwest will spread northward across the state tonight and through the first half of our Tuesday, but the more widespread rain will be over southern portions of the state.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO