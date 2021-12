KSW is set for its final show of the year this Saturday, December 18, 2021, live from Gliwice, Poland. KSW 65‘s main event will feature two of the best fighters to ever step foot into a KSW cage when the legendary middleweight champion Mamed Khalidov defends his crown against the welterweight champion Roberto Soldic in a fight set to be the biggest battle in the organization’s history. The co-main event is not to be outdone, as French sensation Salahdine Parnasse attempts to recapture his featherweight from the man he lost it to, Daniel Torres. The event can be seen worldwide on KSWtv.

