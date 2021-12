The attorney looking for judgment against 22 school districts and the Pritzker administration over COVID-19 mandates on behalf of 90 teachers and school staff members says the case is about individual rights and due process. The case poised for Sangamon County Circuit Court comes from attorney Thomas DeVore. The school districts range from Chicago public schools to schools in the Springfield area and beyond. DeVore’s suit seeks judgment against vaccine or testing and mask mandates. DeVore said the law requires due process for someone to be forced to be masked or to take a vaccine or test.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO