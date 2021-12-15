There is another vacancy in the office that oversees complaints about State Lawmakers

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is downplaying reports he privately discussed being a possible presidential contender in 2024, something that would be in the middle of a second term as governor, where he to win. The New York Times reported with declining poll numbers for President Joe Biden, the Democratic party is looking at other options. The paper reports Pritzker “has talked privately about his interest in seeking the White House at some point should the opportunity arise.” At an unrelated event Tuesday, Pritzker was peppered with questions about the report from members of the media in Chicago.

