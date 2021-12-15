Marsh Chapel’s 48th Service of Lessons & Carols

To perform this Sunday at annual Ecumenical Choir Concert ... Pictured above are the members of the Heartland Barbershop and Gospel Singers, a group that regularly sings at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Waukon and that will be featured at the Ecumenical Choir Concert this Sunday, December 12 at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church. This men’s group has sung at a variety of community functions and the group’s repertoire consists of a variety of selections ranging from “The Star Spangled Banner” to “The Lord’s Prayer” to “Sweet Caroline”. The group’s music has been heard as far away as the Virgin Islands. Left to right are: Front row - Jeff Goettel, Jon Payne, Cameron Berges, James Bieber, Brian Bieber; Back row: Randy Johnsen, Josh Grau, Jonathan Buhl, Gregory Hagensick. Submitted photo.

11 DAYS AGO