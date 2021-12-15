Marsh Chapel’s 48th Service of Lessons & Carols

Most are familiar with the story of Scrooge, whose hard heart is set to rights by visitations from three ghosts, Christmas Present, Christmas Past and Christmas Future. As directed by Brian M. Touchette, Charles Dickens’ classic tale, adapted for stage by Joe Landry, is delightfully performed as a live staged radio show. Doubly fun due to the dual nature of it being both a radio and stage production, the combined talents of actors Richard J. Cohen, Steve Connor, Judith A. David, Franklin Newton, Nicole C. Peirce with Walt Osborne also on piano and Joseph Pukatsch’s animated live action sound effects evince enthusiasm and bring forth holiday cheer!
