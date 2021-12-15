ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Marsh Chapel’s 48th Service of Lessons & Carols

Boston University
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, on Friday, December 10, and Sunday, December 12, another revered and much-anticipated annual...

www.bu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

The Master Singers: Lessons & Carols

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dr. Gary Schwartzhoff, conductor of The Master Singers, talks about the upcoming Lessons and Carols Series. Friday, December 10 at 7:30 PM at First Congregational UCC in Eau Claire. Saturday, December 11 at 1:00 PM at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. Saturday,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
hometownheadlines.com

Spring Creek Baptist Church offers ‘A Night in Bethlehem’ drive-through Nativity this Thursday-Sunday. Darlington’s 38th Annual Service of Lessons & Carols set for Sunday. Trinity United Methodist’s live manger scene is Dec. 22-24.

Spring Creek Baptist Church’s ‘A Night in Bethlehem’ returns this Thursday through Sunday, a drive-through event at the Chulio Road church. Darlington School will officially welcome the holidays this year with the 38th Annual Service of Lessons & Carols, which returns to Morris Chapel on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. The free event is open to the public and sponsored by the Darlington “Y” Cabinet, and will be led primarily by members of the student body.
BETHLEHEM, GA
Clayton County Register

Allamakee Ecumenical Choir to present 45th annual “Festival of Lessons and Carols” at St. John's Lutheran Church

To perform this Sunday at annual Ecumenical Choir Concert ... Pictured above are the members of the Heartland Barbershop and Gospel Singers, a group that regularly sings at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Waukon and that will be featured at the Ecumenical Choir Concert this Sunday, December 12 at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church. This men’s group has sung at a variety of community functions and the group’s repertoire consists of a variety of selections ranging from “The Star Spangled Banner” to “The Lord’s Prayer” to “Sweet Caroline”. The group’s music has been heard as far away as the Virgin Islands. Left to right are: Front row - Jeff Goettel, Jon Payne, Cameron Berges, James Bieber, Brian Bieber; Back row: Randy Johnsen, Josh Grau, Jonathan Buhl, Gregory Hagensick. Submitted photo.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel Presbyterian announces Advent, Christmas Eve services

Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church is inviting worshipers to Advent and Christmas Eve services. The church at Fox Chapel and Field Club roads is commemorating Advent with worship services on Sundays through Dec. 19. Worship with Communion is scheduled for 8:15 a.m.; Contemporary Worship at 9:30 a.m. and Traditional Worship at 11 a.m.
FOX CHAPEL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge University#Anthems#Christmas#Nine Lessons And Carols#Marsh Chapel
downriversundaytimes.com

Cherry Hill Presbyterian to present Service of Nine Lessons and Carols

DEARBORN — Cherry Hill Presbyterian Church will present the traditional service of Nine Lessons and Carols at 4 p.m. Dec. 19. Based on the service begun in 1918 at King’s College, Cambridge, the Service of Nine Lessons and Carols tells the story of the promise of a Messiah and birth of Jesus through a series of Scripture readings, carols, hymns, choral anthems, and solos.
DEARBORN, MI
bransontrilakesnews.com

Birthday of a King Christmas opens Friday at King’s Chapel

King’s Chapel Branson is hosting six special performances of Birthday of a King Christmas at Music City Centre starting on Friday, Dec. 10. Birthday of a King is a unique, entertaining allegory of the gospel set to music, drama and dance. “Birthday of a King tells the story of a...
BRANSON, MO
Statesville Record & Landmark

First ARP Church to host Christmas lessons, carols Sunday

First ARP Church, 123 E. Broad St., will host Christmas lessons and carols Sunday at 11 a.m. Leslie Overcash will be directing and Amanda Overcash will be the organist. Doris Swaim will be the pianist. The event will feature the chancel choir, hand bell ensemble, brass ensemble, Five till Five and a percussionist.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
New Britain Herald

Music Series at South Church performing Festival of Lessons and Carols live and in-person

NEW BRITAIN – The Music Series at South Church has planned an in-person return but with a little mix-up to its annual lineup. “We tend to do an organ recital in the fall before the Festival of Lessons and Carols, but this year we really just focused on the unfun part of this,” said Sarah Asmar, managing director and singer. “I wanted to make sure we would be able to produce given the pandemic.”
RELIGION
castlecountryradio.com

Price Chapel Christmas Eve Candlelight Services

The Price Chapel is excited for their annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Services and this year will feature earlier times for services. The first service will be held at 4:00 pm and the second service will be held at 6:00 pm both at the church’s location of 611 West Price River Drive.
RELIGION
delcoculturevultures.com

Chapel Street Player’s ‘A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play’ Summons Holiday Spirit!

Most are familiar with the story of Scrooge, whose hard heart is set to rights by visitations from three ghosts, Christmas Present, Christmas Past and Christmas Future. As directed by Brian M. Touchette, Charles Dickens’ classic tale, adapted for stage by Joe Landry, is delightfully performed as a live staged radio show. Doubly fun due to the dual nature of it being both a radio and stage production, the combined talents of actors Richard J. Cohen, Steve Connor, Judith A. David, Franklin Newton, Nicole C. Peirce with Walt Osborne also on piano and Joseph Pukatsch’s animated live action sound effects evince enthusiasm and bring forth holiday cheer!
ENTERTAINMENT
Kilgore News Herald

Leverett's Chapel students show off holiday spirit at Christmas show

Leverett’s Chapel Elementary School hosted their annual Christmas program of musical numbers and dancing performed by children in grades K-4 on Thursday, Dec. 9. Hundreds of attendees filled the school’s auditorium to see three choirs separated by grade level between kindergartners, first- and second-graders, and third- and fourth-graders as they performed Christmas-themed songs.
SOCIETY
nyack.edu

December 7-9 | Corporate Campus Prayer and Chapel Services

Nyack College Vice President for Church Relations and Dean of the Chapel, Dr. Charles Hammond, facilitates campus prayer via conference call every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1:00 PM. Please join this important virtual gathering by phoning 978.990.5000 and use access code 210590#. This special half hour is set aside to offer thanks, praise and petitions to God for our campus, our communities, our nation and the world.
NYACK, NY
Garden City News

Cathedral to host Festival of Lessons & Carols

The Cathedral of the Incarnation will host its annual Festival of Lessons & Carols on Sunday, December 19th at 4:00 pm. This service, one of the highlights of the season, returns to its traditional form after last year, when it was necessary to abbreviate it somewhat. Lessons and Carols originated...
RELIGION
WVNews

Mountainside Baroque presents Festival of Lessons and Carols

CUMBERLAND — Mountainside Baroque’s 2021-22 season, “Joyous Return,” will continue its return to live performances at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, with its annual Festival of Lessons and Carols. As in previous years, the ecumenical event will take place at the historic Emmanuel Episcopal Parish on...
FESTIVAL
mercer.edu

Beloved tradition returns with 26th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

A cherished Mercer University tradition returns this year as the School of Music presents its 26th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols. The community will have two chances to experience the musical service, which is planned for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in downtown Macon. Admission is free.
MACON, GA
Boston Herald

‘A Christmas Carol’ for Rosie’s Place

WBUR CitySpace will present its 19th annual reading of the Charles Dickens’ classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. to benefit Rosie’s Place. The tradition continues as both a livestream and in-person performance by WBUR hosts and reporters Meghna Chakrabarti, Tiziana Dearing, Jack Lepiarz, Bob Oakes and Rupa Shenoy, along with a musical performance by Syncopation.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy