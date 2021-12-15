Penélope Cruz Rounds Off The Year In The Most Festive Dress

Kate Beckinsale made a simple black dress look ultra-glamorous at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London this evening. The actress and model dazzled down the red carpet with her jewel-encrusted accents. Her gown boasted a hugging silhouette that draped down to her feet as well as crystal-embellished short sleeves that ran into the middle of the dress onto her ribcage. She kept the color scheme intact for the rest of her ensemble. The 48-year-old carried a small black clutch bag with a hard casing and a matching ribbon-shaped jewel clasp that sat on top of the bag. She also wore a...

