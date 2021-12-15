ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Penélope Cruz Rounds Off The Year In The Most Festive Dress

By Alex Kessler
Vogue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can always count on Penélope Cruz to deliver high-octane glamour on the red carpet. And when better to do so than at the height of the festive season?. At a film benefit held in celebration of...

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Jennifer Lopez Will Never Tire Of Her Princess Dresses

Jennifer Lopez has been serving killer looks since the late ’90s. As a red-carpet veteran, she knows exactly how to command attention, and there are a few methods she swears by to ensure maximum impact. Number one: poise. Armed with her ever-present glow and unrivalled smize, J Lo owns any space she happens to glide into. Ultra-groomed hair and flawless make-up are also top priorities: think bouncy caramel waves and a sultry smoky eye.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
thezoereport.com

Sandra Bullock’s Catsuit At 'The Unforgivable' Premiere Was Better Than Any Red Carpet Gown

There is a new trend celebrities are endorsing: catsuits. The Kardashian family were early adopters of the one-piece look for fancy events — who could forget Kourtney Kardashian’s head-to-toe latex outfit in 2020 or Kim Kardashian’s hot pink Balenciaga attire for her Saturday Night Live appearance. Just last month, Hailey Bieber’s 25th birthday outfit also encompassed the figure-hugging item. Instead of a dress, she wore a velvet black one-piece from Saint Laurent. Now, this month, even Sandra Bullock rocked a catsuit to The Unforgivable premiere, proving she endorses the trend as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Demi Moore Is Ageless In Sparkly Gown At The 2021 Fashion Awards In London — Then & Now Pics

Demi Moore looked timeless at the Fashion Awards in London on Monday, arriving in an ombré Fendi dress. Demi Moore stunned in a sparkly ombré dress at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London on Monday, Nov. 29. The actress, 59, opted for a Fendi dress in black, pairing the ombré look with black leather gloves and heels as she arrived at Royal Albert Hall to celebrate top designers and creatives.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Telegraph

How the Duchess of Cambridge made the Glittering Golden Gown into the red carpet look of the year

When the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the premiere of No Time to Die in late September, it was A Fashion Moment. Her glittering golden gown seemed to hail a new era of glamour after the low key previous year. It epitomised a return to celebration, opulence and dressing-up, so much so that the £4,064 Jenny Packham design sold out when it became available to buy soon after.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penélope Cruz
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Pops in Yellow Pussybow Top, Purple Flared Pants and Burgundy Booties for Rockefeller Plaza Performance

Alicia Keys makes ice skating a stylish event. The “Diary” singer performed at the Rockefeller ice skating rink today, where she wore a bright and colorful getup. For the ensemble, Keys threw on a yellow blouse that featured a pussy-bow necktie. Over it, she donned a matching vest that incorporated yellow floral appliques. Also, Keys paired the pieces with plum-colored pants that added a perfect touch of color contrast. She accessorized the outfit with shiny silver dangling earrings that perfectly complimented her vibe. When it came down to the shoes, Keys popped on a pair of burgundy pointed-toe booties that helped to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lope#The Dress#Moma#Fringe#Chanel
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Glows in 6-inch Gold Heels & Glittery Green Top on ‘Good Morning America’

Priyanka Chopra made a festive appearance on “Good Morning America” today. The best-selling author joined the morning show to discuss her new role in “The Matrix Resurrections.”  Chopra plays Sati in the action-packed franchise, which is set to release on Dec. 22 on HBO Max. Chopra stepped into the GMA studio wearing a green and silver dress. The model’s ensemble was complete with a shiny green button-up shirt and a cream floral wrap skirt. She pulled her brunette tresses back into a loose bun and let her bangs drape on the side of her face. The 39-year-old actress finished off her look...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Elevates See-Through Lingerie-Inspired Catsuit and Peekaboo Underwear With Sleek Sandals for ‘Seth Myers’

Priyanka Chopra knows how to make a stylish statement. On Thursday, the Indian actress stepped out in a risky outfit while appearing on the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” show. Chopra has been making rounds to promote her latest movie, “The Matrix Resurrections.” The action film will be available to stream on Dec. 22 on HBO Max. The model wore an all-black look by Dolce & Gabbana that included a lace semi-sheer blazer over a coordinating catsuit that featured boning details on the bodice, giving it a lingerie-inspired corset feel. The open lacework showed off the outfit’s strong, padded shoulders and her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Adds a Glam Twist to a Simple Black Dress With Sparkling Heels at Fashion Awards 2021

Kate Beckinsale made a simple black dress look ultra-glamorous at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London this evening. The actress and model dazzled down the red carpet with her jewel-encrusted accents. Her gown boasted a hugging silhouette that draped down to her feet as well as crystal-embellished short sleeves that ran into the middle of the dress onto her ribcage. She kept the color scheme intact for the rest of her ensemble. The 48-year-old carried a small black clutch bag with a hard casing and a matching ribbon-shaped jewel clasp that sat on top of the bag.  She also wore a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Penelope Cruz Looks Like Old Hollywood Royalty in Red Chanel Gown & Peep-Toe Pumps at MoMA’s 2021 Film Benefit

Penelope Cruz’s career in cinema was honored at the Museum of Modern Art’s 2021 Film Benefit in New York City on Tuesday night. She stepped out in a glamorous look for the occasion, turning heads as she arrived at MoMA. The Spanish actress opted for a custom red Chanel couture gown featuring an off-the-shoulder design with sparkling straps and a bow-embellished bodice. The open-back dress was inspired by the fashion house’s fall ’21 haute couture collection. Coming up slightly in the front, it revealed a pair of black satin peep-toe pumps and red toenails to match. The style boasted a slight platform...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

We STILL Can’t Get Over The Plunging Black Dress That Kate Beckinsale Wore On The British Fashion Awards Red Carpet!

The British Fashion Awards took place at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday, November 29th, and as you can imagine, the red carpet was overflowing with super-memorable en-vogue looks from all the stylish attendees. However, our jaws hit the floor when we saw Kate Beckinsale and her to-die-for body, and she was, without a doubt, our best-dressed guest of the night. Just look at her!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyonce Sparkles in Gucci x Balenciaga Blazer and Hypebeast Stocking Boots

Beyonce took head-to-toe glamour to new heights in her latest Instagram outfit post. While posing with husband Jay-Z, the “Flawless” singer wore a full outfit from Gucci’s “Aria” collection. The ensemble, a “hacked’ collaboration with Balenciaga, featured the French brand’s “Hourglass” blazer in a silver tone. The style featured exaggerated hip proportions, as well as sharp shoulders, lapels and large black button closures. However, its greatest statement came from allover crystals, as well as both “Gucci” and “Balenciaga” logos revamped in black crystals. Beyonce elevated her look’s sparkle with a crystal-covered clutch shaped like a human heart from the same collection,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Elevates Surreal Halter-Neck Dress With Puffy Sandals at Gotham Awards 2021

Dakota Johnson brought surrealist style to the red carpet at the 2021 Gotham Awards. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star hit the red carpet in a black Schiaparelli dress, hailing from the brand’s spring 2022 collection. The number featured a midi length, as well as subtle front stitching. Its’ quirkiest element came from its halter-neck silhouette, composed of a gold lip-shaped accent attached to gold chains. Johnson’s dress was minimally accessorized with curved gold Ana Khouri rings. When it came to shoes, the “Ben and Kate” star wore a pair of puffy Gianvito Rossi sandals. The Bijoux style included black leather uppers,...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy